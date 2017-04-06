Javi Marroquin Gets Emotional On Twitter: Thinking About Isaac?

Javi Marroquin is now divorced from Kailyn Lowry, even though he didn’t want to end the marriage to the mother of his child. When Javi got married to Lowry, he expected that this marriage would last forever. However, Kailyn had different ideas, and she filed for divorce while he was deployed. But their marriage was essentially over before he even left for Qatar to serve his country. Many people saw Marroquin as the hurt husband who was the victim in all of this drama, so when he tweets about his feelings, people assume he’s talking about Kailyn.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now tweeting about someone special to him, and he’s wondering how they are doing. Of course, many people are assuming that he’s talking about Kailyn, as these two are divorced. Plus, their failed marriage and divorce drama just played out on national television, so these two Teen Mom 2 stars have had to relive all of the emotions. But just because Marroquin talks about a special someone doesn’t mean it’s Kailyn. And it doesn’t mean it’s a girl.

More life A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

“I can’t help but wonder how you been,” Javi Marroquin wrote on Twitter, causing some confusion amongst his Teen Mom 2 followers, who wondered who he was talking about.

“Whoever she is I hope she appreciates you,” one person wrote to Javi Marroquin, while others added, “I’ve been great thanks for asking,” as a joke, and “This is your inner child speaking Javi. Approval/attachment disorder. Which keeps you in unhealthy patterns. It’s not about the girl x.”

Even though Marroquin is tweeting about someone special, it is possible that he isn’t talking about a girl. Despite having dated a few girls after his divorce from Lowry, it is possible that he’s talking about Isaac. On the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, viewers learned that Marroquin’s behavior had caused both Kailyn and Jo Rivera to question whether Javi could be with Isaac alone. Javi had tried to break into Lowry’s home and walked through the basement door. When he was Isaac inside, the child told him he couldn’t be there. Maybe he’s realizing now that he should have put the children first.

???????? linky linc A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

As for Lowry, she has moved on and she doesn’t want to share her time with Isaac. As it turns out, she’s upset with how things have played out behind the scenes, and she’s opened up about the drama on her personal website.

“These “friends” I had that decided to turn their back on me, that’s okay. But people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. They jumped ship and do and say what they say… I didn’t lose anything besides fake relationships in the process, so I think it worked out pretty well,” Kailyn Lowry wrote about her marriage and her divorce on her personal website.

“Unfortunately, this was a marriage that ended but there are still children involved. I have kept my mouth shut because I didn’t think we needed to involve more people during this sensitive time… And it’s the father of my child so I never want to bash him. I would never want my children to think poorly of the person I was once married to. I can’t control what the other side does, but it was time to get my truth out there… But also stay positive and vague about it,” Lowry continued on her personal website.

What do you think of Javi Marroquin’s tweet about someone special? Do you think he’s talking about Isaac or thinking about a former girlfriend, who he recently broke up with?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]