Stephen Belafonte: Mel B’s Accusations Are ‘Outrageous And Unfounded,’ And A ‘Smear Campaign’

Stephen Belafonte has responded to allegations made against him by his estranged wife, Melanie Brown (“Mel B”). The film producer broke his silence in a statement to TMZ by his lawyer, describing Mel B’s domestic violence allegations as “outrageous and unfounded,” and a “smear campaign intended to cover up her own conduct during the marriage.”

In court documents filed at a Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, Mel B accused Belafonte, 41, of subjecting her to physical and emotional abuse, and unwarranted surveillance during the course of their 10 years of marriage. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant claimed that Belafonte assaulted her physically on several occasions and also abused her verbally, making demeaning comments about her appearance and intelligence.

She claimed that the intensity of the abuse increased after she gave birth.

She described her film producer husband as a “large, extremely aggressive, hostile and violent individual” who was “controlling, manipulative and abusive.”

She said he called her “fat, ugly and old,” and added, “Thank God I’m with you – no one else would want you.”

She accused him of punching her in the face in July of 2012 when she was working on Australia’s X Factor. He punched her in the face after accusing her of flirting with the R&B star Usher.

Mel B said Belafonte also assaulted her after she performed with the Spice Girls at the 2012 Olympics in London. She claimed that in 2014, when she was a judge on The X Factor (U.K.), the abuse she suffered led her to swallow a bottle of painkillers.

But despite the fact that her life was in danger Belafonte stopped her from calling the emergency services, He allegedly locked her up in a room and said, “Die b***h.”

She also accused him of forcing her to participate in threesomes at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion and threatened to leak the sex tapes. She claimed she tried to leave Belafonte but he threatened to release videos of their sex life.

“I have lived the past decade in fear that (Belafonte) would release intimate videos of me that would embarrass me and damage my reputation and career.”

She accused him of subjecting her to racist slurs, calling her a “f**king monkey.”

Mel also alleges in the court documents that Belafonte withdrew millions of dollars from her, using it for his private business and to pay child support from previous relationships.

Reacting to the allegations, Belafonte’s lawyer told TMZ that it was unfortunate that Brown chose not to resolve a private matter amicably and promised that his client would soon file his response to the “outrageous and unfounded” allegations made against him.

“It’s a shame that Ms Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter,” the lawyer said. “In due course, Mr Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies.”

The lawyer added that Belafonte would leave it to the court to determine the truth, but alleged that Brown was engaging in a smear campaign to excuse her conduct during their marriage.

“When the Court determines the truth,” the statement continued, “it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children.”

Belafonte’s lawyer went on to express the conviction that Brown’s “false depiction of her marriage” would soon be uncovered and that the real victims during the marriage would be very upset.

“When the degree to which Ms Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset,” the statement said. “Mr Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children.”

The court documents accusing Belafonte of verbal and physical domestic abuse were filed by Belafonte’s wife, and former Spice Girls, Mel B, at a Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. It requested a restraining order against her husband only two week after she filed for divorce following 10 years of marriage. The request for a restraining order was granted by the court. It barred Belafonte from making verbal and physical contact with Mel B or any of their children.

It also forced him out of their Hollywood home.

The order also stopped Belafonte from distributing videos or pictures of his wife.

