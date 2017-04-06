Only One Man Watched Shia LaBeouf’s Movie ‘Man Down’

Shia LaBeouf’s latest movie project Man Down earned a rather disappointing amount during its U.K. opening last weekend. Apparently, no one, especially Shia LaBeouf, expected to have only one person purchase a ticket to catch to film.

Man Down was released in the U.K. and played in only one theater, Reel Cinema in Burnley England whereas only one fan bought a ticket for viewing. According to People, Man Down earned a total of $8.71 during its opening weekend which was the value of one ticket.

Coming home means facing reality. #ManDown A post shared by MAN DOWN MOVIE (@mandownmovie) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:00am PST

The money brought in by Shia LaBeouf’s movie may mark a challenging season for the 30-year-old actor, given that he was just recently cleared of assault charges following an altercation on January. Apparently, the Transformers star allegedly attacked a 25-year-old man during a protest against President Donald Trump.

According to reports, Shia LaBeouf pulled on the man’s scarf which scratched his face and later pushed the man to the ground. The scene was actually caught on video thanks to a Twitter post for Shia LaBeouf’s art project. It video depicts the supposed victim posing with the actor and tells him “Hitler did nothing wrong.”

Fortunately, the charges were dropped on Friday and Shia LaBeouf’s supporters believe that the actor took a hit for them in the name of protecting them from the Nazi’s who swarmed the scene. Despite the charges being dropped, the actor still has a trying season ahead of him in light of his latest movie Man Down only earning the amount of one ticket.

A U.S. Marine must battle for his country and his family. #ShiaLaBeouf is Gabriel Drummer in #ManDown. A post shared by MAN DOWN MOVIE (@mandownmovie) on Nov 14, 2016 at 10:04am PST

Man Down tells the story of a U.S. Marine (Shia LaBeouf) who returns to his homeland from Afghanistan and is welcomed by the absence of his wife and son. Apparently, the protagonist’s family had gone missing and the story will revolve around LaBeouf’s efforts to recover them.

Shia LaBeouf’s new movie also stars Kate Mara, Gary Oldman, and Jai Courtney and is co-written by Dito Montiel as per Vanity Fair. Unfortunately, the U.K. box office results are not the only troubling factor for Man Down. Critics have expressed that they found Shia LaBeouf’s new movie to be “shameless in its caricatures and clichés” as per the New York Times, while Entertainment Weekly found the film to be uniquely unpleasant.”

In the wake of his shining Transformers career, Shia LaBeouf proceeded to work on more challenging avant-garde films. The actor even worked with Man Down co-writer Dito Montiel in the coming-of-age flick A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints. In addition, Shia LaBeouf also worked on several critically acclaimed films in the last few years, including American Honey and Nymphomaniac.

Aside from working on Man Down, Shia LaBeouf also busied himself with performance art along with his artistic partners Säde Rönkkö, and Luke Turner. The trio worked on the Anti-Trump live stream He Will Not Divide Us which has been a magnet for controversy so to speak. Apparently, the project opened on Inauguration day and aims to stay afloat until the very end of Donald Trump’s reign.

???????? A post shared by Shia LaBeouf (@shialabeouf) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Unfortunately, Shia LaBeouf discovered that his Anti-Trump exhibit was nowhere near safe in the United States. Apparently, the live stream called upon anyone who would like to participate and repeat the words “He will not divide us” into the camera. However, a swarm of online trolls and neo-Nazis decided to participate in Shia LaBeouf’s project which birthed several attacks.

As a result, the Transformers star moved his He Will Not Divide Us live stream four times in the past few weeks. At present, the project has found a home in Liverpool after trying and failing to find meaningful solace in New York, Albuquerque, and an “unknown location.”

[Featured Image By Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]