Bernie Sanders Views On Syria: Will Americans Now Regret Choosing Donald Trump As President?

While U.S. President Donald Trump’s “decisive action” against Syria is being questioned all across the globe, Senator Bernie Sanders suggests certain ways that make Americans feel better. The senator took to Twitter to reveal what was going on in his mind so far as the U.S. and the Middle East conflict was concerned.

Bernie Sanders raised a number of issues that made Americans think. The most prominent of all his points was the communication gap in the political system of the U.S. The senator noted the importance of proper communication between the White House and the public, which seemed negligible at this point of time. The take of the federal government on Syria emerged as a sudden move for the citizens and hence it was important for them to know what the president was planning.

“The Trump administration must explain to the American people exactly what this military escalation in Syria is intended to achieve, and how it fits into the broader goal of a political solution, which is the only way Syria’s devastating civil war ends,” he said.

As the Constitution requires, the president must come to Congress to authorize any further use of force against the Assad regime. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

Bernie Sanders also stated that it was required that the White House communicated the plans to Congress. The Democrat added that Congress was liable to check on the use of military force against the government of Syria led by President Bashar al-Assad.

The senator also opened up on Twitter and said that he was “deeply concerned” about what will be the impact of the White House’s decision of launching airstrikes on Syria. Bernie Sanders feared that the conflict could again take America into the “quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East.”

I’m deeply concerned the strike in Syria could lead the U.S. back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

He said that the last 15 years have already shown how disastrous military engagement proves to be for American security. Thus, Bernie Sanders suggested that a diplomatic measure is the best way to deal with the conflict between the U.S. and the Middle East.

“As the most powerful nation on earth, the United States must work with the international community to bring peace and stability to Syria, where over 400,000 people have been killed and over 6 million displaced,” Sanders said.

Bernie Sanders called Assad a “war criminal” and hence suggested America work with the international community to put an end to the Syrian war. In a statement to Politicus USA, Sanders explained why he addressed Assad as a war criminal. He said that the Syrian president “tops the list as a dictator” who killed hundreds of thousands of his own people to safeguard his own power and wealth.

“His regime’s use of chemical weapons against the men, women, and children of his country, in violation of all international conventions and moral standards, makes him a war criminal,” Sanders said, referring to Assad’s regime.

Syria’s Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons against the men, women and children of his country makes him a war criminal. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

While Bernie Sanders is trying to bring the conflicting situations under control with his suggestions for the White House to implement, Assad’s well-wisher Russia has already warned the U.S. of serious consequences after the airstrikes. Russian deputy UN envoy Vladimir Safronkov condemned the U.S. action and called it an illegitimate move and said that “the consequences of this for regional and international stability could be extremely serious.” Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev charged the American airstrikes and said that the U.S. was only a step away from a military confrontation with Russia.

The Trump administration conducted airstrikes on Syria on Thursday. The USS Porter and USS Ross warships in the Mediterranean Sea launched multiple Tomahawk missiles at the Shayrat air base. The strike killed seven people. The reports have claimed that the airstrikes were launched by the U.S. in retaliation for a chemical attack on civilians this week that America claimed to be an attack conducted by the Syrian government.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]