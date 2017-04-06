‘Running Man’ Kang Gary Secretly Marries Non-Showbiz Girlfriend, Monday Couple Fans Draw Mixed Reactions

Running Man star Kang Gary shocked his fans with an unexpected announcement that he already tied the knot with his non-showbiz girlfriend. The news took everyone by surprise as they were clueless about Gary’s relationship, let alone his engagement. Fans of the K-Pop rapper expressed mixed reactions especially those who are rooting for the Monday Couple’s other half, Song Ji Hyo.

On Wednesday, the Running Man star took to Instagram and shared the good news to his 3.1 million followers. Kang Gary posted a serene and scenic photo along with a lengthy caption explaining his decision and asking his fans for their blessings and continuous support.

“I tied the knot with my beloved one today… We become man and wife through a ceremony between us without a wedding event. My wife is an ordinary citizen who has shaken me up in an instant. Some of you may have been surprised by this sudden marriage announcement. I hope you could give your blessing delightedly for our new future. I will live happily ever after.”

According to reports, no grand and elaborate wedding ceremony took place. Apparently, the couple opted for a simple and private event for just the two of them, away from the prying eyes of the media. In fact, a source close to Gary revealed that even his closest acquaintances and staff were not aware of the event.

“I had no idea. I was very surprised to see the post on his social media account. He hadn’t told any of his close acquaintances and staff about his relationship, let alone his marriage.”

The same goes for Gary’s Running Man co-stars. Sources from the show revealed that no one knew about Kang Gary’s marriage and that everyone was shocked upon hearing the news.

Even Gary’s agency, Yangbans, was not informed about the secret wedding. In an official statement released by the agency, it was revealed that they only knew about Kang Gary’s wedding right before he shared the news on social media.

“We had no knowledge of Gary’s marriage plans as well. We received the news right before he posted it on his [Instagram]. Other than the message Gary posted, we as his agency have no further comments.”

Running Man fans were quick to flood Kang Gary’s Instagram post, expressing mixed reactions about his shocking wedding announcement. Some posted their well wishes while others were obviously surprised. There were also some who couldn’t help but feel slightly dismayed especially since the Monday Couple they have been rooting for will have no chance to become a reality.

One fan wrote, “I’m happy and sad at the same time but still congratulations to our cutie oppa @kang_gary8888 and his wife.” Another user commented, “I miss the Monday couple. I think you are going to marry Song Ji Hyo and it’s not like I thought. But I congratulate you and wish you a happy new life with your wife.”

Gary joined Running Man in 2010, making him one of the pioneers of the show. He stayed on the variety show nearly seven years before leaving last year to focus on his music career.

Meanwhile, Gary’s Leessang may have parted ways. According to reports, the hip-hop duo – Gil and Gary – have decided to go their separate ways after establishing their respective labels. There were claims that the two grew apart, to the point where employees of their company have already left.

“The employees have left the company, but the company itself has not closed down. Leessang may continue to work together. I don’t know whether they’ve disbanded or not, and it’s not something I can say,” a source claims.

