Watch The Masters 2017 Live Stream: Field Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule, & Dustin Johnson Injury Update

On Thursday morning, sports fans will watch The Masters 2017 live stream and televised coverage as Round 1 of professional golf’s major tournament gets underway. The biggest news of the event just came about on Wednesday when it was learned that one of the favorites to win, Dustin Johnson, suffered an injury away from the course. With the latest reports of Johnson’s back injury, it’s unclear if the golf star will be good to go on Thursday, but he is hoping to be a part of the field.

The world’s No. 1 Johnson was the favorite to win this tournament heading to Augusta, but now that’s in doubt. As reported by ESPN on Wednesday, Johnson suffered a back injury when he fell on the stairs at his rented home in Augusta. Johnson was walking on “barewood floors” while wearing socks when he fell. Apparently, the golf star fell on his lower back and elbows, leading to injury.

Johnson’s manager from Cambric Sports, David Winkle, commented on his client’s status.

“He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regiment of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow.”

The ESPN site noted that Johnson had been an 11 to 2 favorite to win ahead of his injury news. Since then, the world’s No. 1 golfer slipped to 7 to 1 odds, which had him tied with both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy in terms of the top chances to win the tournament.

Sporting News reported later on Wednesday night that Jordan Spieth became the favorite to win following the Johnson injury news. The website indicated that Johnson was priced at +750 on the moneyline, making him third overall, with McIlroy (+700) and Spieth (+650) ahead of him on the odds. As of this report, Johnson had dropped to +900 for the golf odds listed at the Bovada sportsbook.

The Masters 2017 odds (updated top 10):

Jordan Spieth +650

Rory McIlroy +700

Dustin Johnson +900

Jason Day +1600

Rickie Fowler +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Jon Rahm +2000

Justin Rose +2200

Phil Mickelson +2500

Henrik Stenson +3000

Adam Scott +3300

Justin Thomas +3300

It was reported that Johnson took part in some practice ahead of this latest tournament as he played nine holes before some stormy weather hit the area on Wednesday. That said, it would be unfortunate if he were to miss the field as he has been surging lately. Less than a week ago it was learned that former No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods would be absent from this major tournament for his third time in the past four years. However, there are still plenty of stars in the field capable of putting on a dazzling display at Augusta.

The tournament’s schedule lists tee times starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on the Masters website. A total of 32 groups will tee off for the tournament starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time with Daniel Summerhays and Russell Henley for Group 1. A new group tees off every 11 minutes after. The final group which features Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, and Jimmy Walker goes at 2:03 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to Golfweek, some of the best tee times to watch will involve stars such as Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, and Phil Mickelson. Below are the top 10 tee times to check out for the first and second rounds of The Masters.

Top 10 Masters 2017 tee times (Round 1)

Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker, 2:03 p.m./10:56 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose, Jason Day, 10:56 a.m./2:03 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Hideto Tanihara, Jon Rahm, 1:41 p.m./10:34 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick, 10:34 a.m./1:41 p.m. Russell Knox, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, 10:12 a.m./1:19 p.m. Marc Leishman, Bill Haas, Justin Thomas, 1:52 p.m./10:45 a.m. Danny Willett, Matt Kuchar, a-Curtis Luck, 12:24 p.m./9:06 a.m Phil Mickelson, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Si Woo Kim, 10:45 a.m./1:52 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry, 1:19 p.m./10:12 a.m. Angel Cabrera, Henrik Stenson, Tyrrell Hatton, 12:46 p.m./9:28 a.m.

Both ESPN and CBS will provide coverage of The Masters 2017 live online or on television from Thursday’s fist round through Sunday’s final round. In addition, the Masters website will have their own live streaming coverage to enjoy. For Thursday’s Round 1 of coverage, the website begins its stream at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Golf Channel will have LiveFrom the Masters starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time and running until 3 p.m. Eastern Time. This program will include highlights, interviews, and analysis from Augusta National on Thursday.

Coverage of The Masters’ first round action on ESPN starts at 3 p.m. Eastern Time and runs until 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, viewers with ESPN on their cable or satellite package can use the WatchESPN live streaming website or mobile apps where available.

In addition, viewers may want to consider signing up for the SlingTV service to watch ESPN live streaming online. The channel streaming service is currently available on a one-week free trial basis for all new customers. See more information at Sling.com for how to try out this subscription-based service.

[Featured Image by Andrew Redington/Getty Images]