Maddie Ziegler Didn’t Watch ‘Dance Moms,’ Is So Done With The Drama

Maddie Ziegler apparently never cared for all the drama surrounding Dance Moms.

In fact, Ziegler says she didn’t even really watch the show, barely taking in one viewing of the dance program on a lark. That stark fact and much more were brought to light when Maddie unleashed her book, The Maddie Diaries, a New York Times bestseller released in March. The 14-year-old Dance Moms star’s memoir gave her fans a closer look at the creative professional who is currently forging a fresh path towards movie fame with this summer’s Colin Trevorrow-directed drama film, The Book of Henry.

Maddie Ziegler honed her chops for the silver screen by appearing in several music video clips for singer Sia, showing the viewing populace that she was much more than just a Dance Moms rugrat. While Ziegler has also shined in several other TV appearances, concerts, and guest spots, it certainly seems that her upcoming The Book of Henry role (alongside stars like Jacob Tremblay and Sarah Silverman) will give the young dancer that Time called one of the “30 most influential teens” a veritable shot at the top of Hollywood stardom.

Maddie Ziegler renounced the Dance Moms drama in her recent memoir, The Maddie Diaries. As covered by the Huffington Post, Ziegler declared in her current chronicle that she “just wanted to dance” and “didn’t want all the drama” that is seemingly always attached to the long-running Lifetime reality dance series.

She further elaborated that she never really enjoyed watching the show. Apparently, Maddie only ever caught one full broadcast of Dance Moms, enough to put her off viewing the program in which she was a star dancer for five years. “I’ve probably only seen one entire episode from start to finish,” the dancer says in The Maddie Diaries. Assuredly, the aforementioned drama surrounding the show kept her from enjoying it.

Maddie Ziegler officially left the popular TV dance program last year, following the conclusion of its sixth season. Her younger sister, Mackenzie, also exited the show at that time.

For Maddie, happily, the Dance Moms period of her life appears to be over. Ziegler is seemingly on a straight path to stardom after appearing in five music videos from Australian singer Sia, wherein she got a chance to test her broader dance strokes and gain exposure to a more diverse swath of viewers than just Dance Moms fans. This summer, potential audience will further expand to include moviegoers, as Maddie will make her feature film debut in the Naomi Watts vehicle, The Book of Henry.

Maddie Ziegler ‘s dance and acting skills appear in Sia’s hit music videos for the songs “Chandelier,” “Elastic Heart,” “Big Girls Cry,” “Cheap Thrills,” and the most recent Sia clip, 2016’s “The Greatest.” Ziegler even appears on the cover art for “The Greatest” in an image from the video where her face smeared in rainbow colored makeup. Clearly, Maddie Ziegler was expanding her range in the array of Sia videos.

“Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do,” Ziegler says in her autobiography. “Sia always tells me you have to have time off, step back and appreciate the moment.” That sage wisdom may have been the propelling idea that resulted in Maddie Ziegler leaving Dance Moms to enter the deeper entertainment world of creative music video appearances and feature film acting.

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Abby Lee Miller Quits ‘Dance Moms’ With Instagram Tirade

Alec Baldwin Comes Clean About His Past Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Debbie Reynolds With Carrie Fisher Throwback Pic

In a report from Refinery29, the importance of Maddie Ziegler’s The Book of Henry role is mulled over. Last Thursday, when Ziegler tweeted that she was “so proud to finally share” the movie’s teaser trailer, a closer examination of the upcoming film’s source material was undertaken by various news outlets.

The movie tells the tale of an intelligent young student named Henry (portrayed by Jaeden Lieberher), who is being pushed to enroll in gifted classes at school. Intent on sharpening his social skills as opposed to his academic profile, he chooses to stay behind. His friend Christina (played by Ziegler) and mom (Watts) from his familiar clan, but it is soon revealed that Christina harbors a dark secret. She is being abused by her stepfather — the town’s police commissioner.

“Only Maddie would’ve been able to emote through her body, and emote through her art, in the way that she does in the end of this movie,” The Book of Henry director Trevorrow told People magazine.

“The whole climax of the movie really is structured around her dance and she does a beautiful job.”

Quite obviously, Maddie Ziegler fans are excited to see the former Dance Moms icon stretch her wings in The Book of Henry.

Below, take a look at the movie’s trailer.

Are you a fan of Maddie Ziegler? Did you read her recent book, The Maddie Diaries? Are you planning to see her feature film debut in The Book of Henry this summer? Let us know your thoughts on Maddie Ziegler and her Dance Moms tutelage in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]