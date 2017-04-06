Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are Not Expecting Baby No. 2 Despite Report [Debunked]

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel expecting a second baby? Apparently not as a fact checking website debunks a report claiming that the happy couple are having another addition to their family of three.

Justin and Jessica are among the cutest celebrity couples whose relationship remain strong amidst Hollywood headlines about divorce and breakups. Because of this, the rumor mill about them are focused on only one thing: pregnancy.

A recent report from Hollywood Life citing Life & Style magazine revealed that the former 7th Heaven star is pregnant with her second baby with the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer. According to the outlet, 35-year-old Jessica is pregnant.

“She only just found out,” an unnamed source reportedly told the magazine, adding how the couple felt about giving Silas a little brother or sister.

“Jess and Justin are both so excited because they have been talking about expanding their family for the last year.”

To top that off, the “insider” further claimed that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are not stopping at two as they allegedly “want a large family.”

“They have both been very hands-on parents, and they pitch in and share most of the childcare duties.”

The magazine went on to claim that another source told them how Justin “agreed take a hiatus” to focus on parenting.

But as perfect as that may sound, fact checking website Gossip Cop revealed that the report’s claims about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel expecting another baby is far from the truth.

Jessica Biel NOT Pregnant With Justin Timberlake's Second Baby, Despite Report https://t.co/cQmYiNBcvH pic.twitter.com/UNJUe7ilJj — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) April 5, 2017

“The outlet’s dubious insider goes on to purport that the couple is hoping for a girl, but their two-year-old son Silas wants a baby brother,” Gossip Cop explained.

But after checking in with their own reliable source, Gossip Cop discovered that the claims that Jessica is pregnant with their second baby is not true.

In fact, the outlet went on to reveal the magazine’s history for being a notorious messenger of fake news about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as this is not the first time the two became subject of made-up reports.

Apparently, Gossip Cop previously debunked another article from Life & Style that claimed how the couple were fighting over the delivery of their first child, Silas.

“It should be the happiest time in their lives, but instead, there was just so much drama,” an insider reportedly told the magazine.

But the fact checker went on to check with their own source who deemed the claims as “beyond ridiculous.”

Still, it comes as no surprise for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to be the focus of such reports as people surrounding them also want the couple to have another offspring. Ellen DeGeneres, for example, pranked Justin about Jessica’s “surprise pregnancy” in one episode of her talk show in January.

At the time, Ellen phoned Justin who said that he was at home with the “King of the House,” referring to their then-1-year-old son Silas. The talk show host then used this to her advantage in delivering the surprise announcement.

“Speaking of the house, there’s going to be a Queen of the House. We’re here to tell you — surprise! — and her name is going to be Ellen.”

Of course, the 35-year-old musical director behind Trolls did take the bait, saying, “Oh. I can’t wait to find out whose it is!”

Last year, a report from In Touch Weekly claimed that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were planning to have a baby girl through in vitro fertilization with a source telling the outlet that they “were struggling to get pregnant.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]