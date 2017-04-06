Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Reportedly Want A Baby Girl, Gwen’s Sons Show Blake Some Love In A Cute Way

Gwen Stefani reportedly has Blake Shelton thinking about babies. Unlike Gwen, Blake doesn’t have any experience being a parent. However, he continues to prove that he’d make a great dad by bonding with Gwen’s three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani’s boys—Kingston, 12, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3—recently used their forearms to show Blake Shelton just how much they admire him. As Taste of Country reports, Gwen shared a Twitter photo of her boys rocking fake replicas of Blake’s famous tattoo of deer tracks between two rows of barbed wire.

Blake has described his body art as the “crappiest tattoo—not only in country music, but maybe the world,” and The Voice coach has complained that everyone mistakes his deer track design for a small swarm of ladybugs. Blake might hate his tattoo, but it’s clear that Gwen Stefani’s sons think that the ink is pretty awesome.

This isn’t the first time Gwen Stefani’s kids have shown Blake Shelton some love on social media. As Us Weekly reports, Gwen shared an adorable Snapchat face swap of Kingston and Blake last summer. Her oldest son proved that he’s a true Blake fan by singing along to one of his hit songs, “God Gave Me You.”

As People reports, Gwen filmed Apollo getting a boat-driving lesson from Blake in another Snapchat video. The little boy was clearly having a blast with his mother’s boyfriend. Zuma also admires Blake, as evidenced by the outfit he chose for the Kids’ Choice Awards. Us Weekly reports that Zuma dressed like the country singer, who reportedly earned some major cool points with Gwen’s kids by hosting the show.

“They adore Blake and are obsessed with the fact he’s hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards …They think he’s so cool!” a source said.

Now that Blake Shelton has won over his girlfriend’s sons, he’s allegedly thinking about having a child of his own with Gwen Stefani. However, he understands that it might not be possible for 47-year-old Gwen to get pregnant, and he only wants it to happen if she can safely give birth.

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” a source recently told Hollywood Life. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own.”

Gwen has reportedly said that she would love to have a baby girl, and Blake has also “mentioned that he would like to have a daughter if he had the chance to choose.”

Gwen Stefani might not have a daughter yet, but The Voice coach treats the younger female members of her Voice team like a loving mother. Early on during the season, Gwen complained that all the cute young girls kept choosing Blake as their coach. However, 14-year-old Aaliyah Rose joined Team Gwen during the live auditions, and Gwen later stole 15-year-old Brennley Brown from Blake. The two young singers were pitted against each other during Tuesday night’s battle round on The Voice, and Blake observed that it was tough for his girlfriend to choose between her two “little babies.” He was worried that being forced between the two girls would break Gwen Stefani’s big heart.

“I hate to see her cry,” Blake said.

Gwen ultimately chose Brennley, and Blake saved his girlfriend from shedding any tears by saving Aaliyah at the last minute.

Blake is currently a guy with many girls; there are six female contestants on his team. However, there’s only one girl who can use her “heartbreak eyes” to hypnotize the “A Guy With a Girl” singer, and she’s competing against him on The Voice. And speaking of the Blake Shelton tune that so perfectly describes his relationship with Gwen Stefani, E! News reports that Jimmy Fallon recently treated Blake to a fun mash-up of “A Guy With a Girl” and one of Gwen’s beloved classics, “I’m Just a Girl.”

“I’m just a guy with a girl / I’m just a guy with a girl / That’s all that you’ll ever let me be,” Fallon sang while Blake cracked up.

“I feel the influence on that one!” The Tonight Show host quipped.

“Normally, you’re not very funny, but that was pretty funny,” Shelton grudgingly admitted.

What do you think of the rumors that Blake Shelton is just a guy with a girl who wants to have a baby girl with Gwen Stefani? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]