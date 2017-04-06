Alabama Woman Allegedly Opens Fire On Car Full Of Young Kids After ‘Messy House’ Fight

A recent fight between two female Alabama residents over a messy household ultimately led to one of the women firing a gun at the other woman’s children, according to the New York Post.

Tuscaloosa native Anquetta Lewis, 20, was picked up by police late Wednesday afternoon following the violent outcome of an initial confrontation that allegedly began with a verbal altercation between Lewis and an unnamed female roommate over the state of their shared living space, located on the 3500 block of Sixth Street.

As noted by several witnesses, the argument soon became physical and arriving officers were quick to separate the fighting females, but a still-agitated Lewis, once pulled away from her opponent, threatened to retrieve a handgun to properly settle the matter, before hurrying inside of her still-messy house to retrieve the item.

“The other woman, whose name is not being released,” AL.com notes, “[then] gathered her [four] children and put them in the car to leave,” as Lewis returned to the area, pulled out the weapon, and fired one shot directly into the fleeing woman’s vehicle, nearly hitting one of the under-6-year youngsters who were sitting inside of it.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit assistant commander Capt. Kip Hart, one of the first officers to arrive upon the messy house madness, ultimately relayed that none of the children had been hurt by the gunfire.

Lewis, meanwhile, was booked afterward on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, before being transferred to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $15,000 bail.

In semi-related news, diners at a Waffle House in nearby Auburn, AL. managed to capture two of the restaurant employees supposedly getting into a messy fight over a batch of dirty dishes.

A separate AL.com report explains that the incident, which apparently occurred on March 23, supposedly started after a waitress requested for a fellow eatery employee to scoot over at the shared sink inside of the restaurant’s kitchen, so she could have more room to scrub caked-on syrup off of a set of used plates.

Customer Robert Payne, who filmed the 3:30 a.m. fight and posted it online shortly after, admitted that he was stunned to see what was occurring between the professionally friendly female diner workers.

“There was definitely tension in the air when we walked in,” Payne recalled to WIAT.

“There were only three workers working, and one of the workers was really slacking off, and you could see the frustration in the employee that was pulling all the weight.”

“The next thing I know,” he went on to say, “they started swinging, and I pulled my phone out.”

In the video, the two women are seen fighting each other around the establishment, pulling each other’s hair and cursing throughout their fight, as other Waffle House diners look on and other employees inquire on if 911 should be called.

“Oh, I can let her go,” one of the waitresses’ is heard saying at some point in the clip, “but if I let her go [and] she swipes on me, she’s gonna die.”

The entirely messy Waffle House fight can be seen in full below. Please be advised that the following video contains strong language.

Members of the Auburn Police Division were eventually notified of the situation, but no arrests were seemingly made that evening. Officers did, however, express to the unassuming victim of the bashing that she was legally in her rights to press charges on her assaulter. No word on if she followed through on that advice.

Payne, meanwhile, promised to find another place to get his late-night grub on.

“I went in for an All-Star [Special], and I came out with something for World Star Hip-Hop,” Payne said of the messy Waffle House fight, before adding, “I’ll probably [just] do Huddle House or IHOP from now on.”

