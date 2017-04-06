Emma Stone Asked To Prom Via ‘La La Land’-Inspired Promposal, Why She Might Say ‘Yes’

Emma Stone was asked to join an Arizona teen at prom via a La La Land inspired video that’s gone viral. Arcadia High School student Jacob Staudenmaier is hoping that his creativity will prompt Emma to want to revisit her roots. With some help from his schoolmates, Staudenmaier recreated the La La Land opening with some prom-inspired lyrics in the hope Stone would be impressed enough to say “yes.”

Check it out:

While Jacob may be reaching for the stars, the thought that Emma Stone could agree to such a bold request might be far-fetched but not unthinkable. In her February appearance on Saturday Night Live, Stone mentioned in her monologue that she didn’t really get the opportunity to attend high school due to pursuing her acting career. Perhaps prom is that one special moment Emma has been missing in her life.

Another factor working in Staudenmaier’s favor is Emma Stone’s Arizona roots. Though Emma attended Xavier Preparatory, an all-girl private Catholic high school located in Central Phoenix for one whole semester, Stone was born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, the city where Arcadia High School is located. While Emma might not be part of Arcadia’s notable alumni, she might think it’s kind of cool to attend their prom considering this particular high school produced famed Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and the original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter.

Staudenmaier’s tweet has been shared nearly 25,000 times and the budding young director even tagged Emma Stone’s real-life La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling in it with the hope the actor would do him a solid. Sadly, it doesn’t look like Ryan Gosling’s been on Twitter in several months, however. And unfortunately for Jacob, Emma Stone doesn’t have any social media accounts so she might not be fully aware of the hype the promposal is getting.

That being said, Emma Stone seems to be a nice gal. If winning the Oscar hasn’t gone to her head, her down-to-earth personality might just be the biggest thing that Jacob has in his favor. In fact, there have even been instances in which famously not-so-nice people have accepted such invitations. As previously reported by Inquisitr, even UFC fighter/movie star Ronda Rousey had a soft spot and attended the Marine Corps Ball in 2015. If rowdy Ronda Rousey can make it through some dancing without putting anyone in an armbar, surely sweet, lovable Emma Stone could find room in her heart to say yes to the kid.

And if Emma were to accept his request, it wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity stood up and took notice of the grand gesture of a fan in the name of prom. According to People, there have been several celebrities who have surprised fans by accepting their invitations to prom including Rihanna, Demi Lovato, and snowboarder Shaun White. And when model Kate Upton was unable to change some work commitments, she sent in a substitute prom date to take her place — fellow model Nina Agdal.

Does that mean if Emma Stone can’t make it she might ask a friend to step up for her? Could Jacob score an alternate date with Jennifer Lawrence or Taylor Swift? That doesn’t sound like such a bad deal.

Emma Stone is reportedly currently filming a British period piece called The Favourite, and considering Staudenmaier’s promposal was sent out less than a month before the April 29 prom, it might be difficult for Stone to work her schedule around to be his date. Still, even if Emma Stone rejects the teen, he’s getting some great exposure for his future in film. Jacob’s promposal has been covered by news sources from around the world and is sure to reach Emma eventually.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]