‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8: Based On The Comics, What Will Happen To Eugene?

The Season 7 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw Eugene Porter vow he was Negan, such as the Saviors do they are when a true member of Negan’s group. But, moving forward into Season 8, could Eugene just be playing the game when it comes to his involvement with Negan? Let’s see if the comic books reveal Eugene’s fate.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 7 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead and speculates about Season 8. It also discusses the comic books the TV series is based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers in either medium.

Episode 16 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7 saw Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) vow he was a true follower of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) by declaring himself “Negan.” This is something the followers of Negan normally do, either to show their allegiance to their leader, or to confuse outsiders as to who Negan really is.

But is Eugene a true follower of Negan?

If AMC decides to follow the comic books the TV series is based on, the answer is already revealed.

In the comics, Eugene plays out in a fairly similar manner to how he has appeared in the TV version of The Walking Dead. Originally a science teacher, Eugene lied about who he really was, saying he was a top secret scientist who knew how to cure the undead. Abraham and Rosita’s group protected Eugene until they met up with Rick’s group and Eugene’s secret was finally revealed.

After this point, Eugene was taken into the fold regardless as he was still a valuable contributor considering his science knowledge. Rick’s group still protected him, much as Abraham had done in the past because, regardless of Eugene’s lies, he was a valuable asset. When the group decides to go to war with Negan, Eugene is tasked with helping make bullets for the Alexandrian group.

Moving forward, Eugene is taken captive by Negan just like he was Season 7 of The Walking Dead, although under completely different circumstances. Regardless, in the comics, Eugene has much more backbone initially than his television counterpart showed in Season 7.

In the comics, Dwight visits Eugene’s cell and reveals he would like to escape Negan’s clutches and, over the course of time, other Saviors reveal they would also like to escape the Sanctuary. Eventually, this is achieved and Eugene returns to Alexandria.

In some ways, parts of Eugene’s story seem to cross over with what we saw of Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus’) story in Season 7 of The Walking Dead. If this is the case, does AMC have room for two similar characters and story arcs moving forward into Season 8 of The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead showrunner, Scott Gimple, told Variety that Eugene hasn’t yet found the strength to get over his fear of dying, indicating this could be the way Eugene’s story arc for Season 8 could unfold.

“He has still not found the strength to get over his fear. He’s still Negan after seeing everything Sasha is doing. I don’t think it looks good for Eugene. But with everything Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) said to him, maybe his courage is just lying dormant.”

While many fans see this statement to mean Eugene could very well still be a double agent in regard to his alliance with the Saviors, The Independent suggest it could also indicate his character’s potentially vulnerable fate and places him on shaky ground in regard to whether he will survive in Season 8.

What do you think will happen to Eugene in Season 8 of The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC with Season 8 later in 2017.

