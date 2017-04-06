Josh Duggar News: Jim Bob And Michelle Reportedly Blame Long-Suffering Wife Anna For Josh’s Cheating

It appears that Anna Duggar, long-suffering wife of reality TV personality Josh Duggar, is once again being blamed for her spouse’s admitted infidelity. In the past, when news that Josh Duggar had sexually molested a handful of little girls (several of them his own sisters) as a teen was quickly followed by news that Josh had cheated on Anna, even utilizing an Ashley Madison account and prostitutes, it was reported that Anna Duggar was ready to shoulder at least some of the blame for her husband’s infidelity.

At that point, back in 2015, Daily Mail reported that Josh Duggar’s wife would be very unlikely to seek a divorce from her philandering spouse. Rather, Anna was said to be willing to accept at least partial blame for her husband’s cheating ways (Josh Duggar would go on to admit a porn addiction and sex addiction, eventually running away to a Christian rehab for “treatment”), and at the time mom-in-law Michelle Duggar reportedly doubled down on her number one piece of wifely marital advice. Namely, that a Christian wife should never, in the normal course of things, deny her husband sex.

“Be available. Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has. You always need to be available when he calls.”

Josh Duggar’s parents (and poor Anna’s in-laws) have been surprisingly candid about their own sex lives as part of their reality TV shows and ministry. According to the pair, there are times when they do willingly agree to abstain from sex. After the births of their children (the pair have 19), with intercourse being off limits for 40 days following the birth of a boy and 80 after the birth of the daughter, as well as during Michelle’s menstrual cycle.

According to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the fact that she is “always available when he calls” to fulfill that “physical need of love that he has” have been, according to Josh Duggar’s fundamentalist Christian folks, a marital “lifesaver.” As for those many long periods of forced post-birth abstinence (roughly 1200 days over the course of 19 children), the Duggar matriarch and patriarch claim that they made the couple “look forward to” physical intimacy even more over the course of a marriage that has spanned over 30 years.

Now, in the midst of news that Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting a new baby (number five) after his cheating and sexual molestation scandals exploded, it appears that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are targeting infidelity again in their Christian community. And once again, it appears that the Duggar parents are laying the blame for a cheating husband on the shoulders of his cheated upon wife.

In footage recently uploaded to YouTube by Duggar pastor Kenny Baston, the Christian preacher can be heard lecturing his congregation about the threats of Satan to the Christian marriage, and how to prevent adultery and the division of “one flesh.” During his sermon, Baston refers to Josh Duggar’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle, and a lesson they had to teach at a recent “retreat.”

Check out what the Duggar pastor has to say in the video below. His comments regarding the Duggar adultery advice begin at the 10:10 mark and last roughly 1:30.

Baston never mentions Josh Duggar or his cheated-on and pregnant wife by name, but he does directly quote Michelle Duggar’s previous advice that women be always available to satisfy her husband’s sexual “needs” if she doesn’t want him getting them handled outside of the marriage.

As Ok! Magazine reports, the pastor quotes Michelle Duggar’s previous generalization of all Christian men and women, a generalization that would presumably include both Josh and Anna Duggar. According to the pastor, Jim Bob was so adamant that Michelle’s marriage philosophy be taught to attendees of the recent marriage retreat that he extended the teaching session to make it so.

“At the marriage retreat — Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar helped us do it, and at the end of it, they were getting ready to go home, and Jim Bob caught me out in the hall and says, ‘You know what,’ he says, ‘I have to go back in here and do a little more teaching. What they talked about was this matter right here. Intimacy in marriage. And Michelle said something that I’d never thought, I mean I knew of it but I never thought like she put it.”

The Duggar pastor, who began his marital sermon with the declaration that in America, we don’t even know whether we are men or women, went on to directly quote Michelle Duggar’s words that widely circulated in the midst of the 2015 Josh Duggar sex scandal.

“Be available. Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has. You always need to be available when he calls.”

Michelle Duggar has had many controversial words about the role of Christian wives before. In a prior blog post, she advised women to do what their husbands want “joyfully,”” even if they don’t feel like it.

“And so be available, and not just available, but be joyfully available for him. Smile and be willing to say, ‘Yes, sweetie I am here for you,’ no matter what, even though you may be exhausted and big pregnant and you may not feel like he feels.”

The Duggar pastor took Michelle Duggar’s disturbing marital advice and (and perceived blame of women whose husbands cheat) a step further, reminding Christian women that the Bible says that their bodies aren’t their own and that the “self-centered narcissistic view” that they have control of their own bodies is one of the “greatest sins of women today.”

“It is one of the greatest sins of women today, is a self-centered narcissistic view of how they are to have control of their bodies. The Bible says your body is not your own, sister. It is your husband’s.”

So far, neither Josh Duggar nor his parents have commented on reports that Jim Bob and Michelle blame Anna Duggar for her husband’s cheating ways.

