Amy Schumer’s White Swimsuit ‘Stuns’ As Swimsuit Designer Tried Shaming Schumer

Amy Schumer’s white swimsuit on the cover of Instyle‘s May issue is a “ridiculously racy” swimsuit to remember. In the photo, Amy “flaunts major cleavage” and gives her fans, and anyone else who happens to see the magazine, a “very busty display.” Schumer is all about being body — and booty — positive, and ET Online shared that this “sexy, cleavage-baring white swimsuit” is a testament to Amy’s confident attitude about bodies in general, and her own body in particular.

It’s a good thing that Schumer is sure of herself. There’s some tough stuff inside Amy Schumer’s swimsuit, and swimsuit designer Dana Duggan probably won’t make the mistake again of forgetting just how tough Amy is. When Instyle posted a pic of Amy in the swimsuit to their Instagram account, Dana thought it would be appropriate to shame Schumer for her body type.

You’d think that a woman who makes swimsuit for women, and who in 2015 “was sharing swimwear shopping advice for women with different body types,” would be more understanding and slightly less tone deaf when it comes to a woman with a “different” body type modelling a swimsuit. When the critic uses her business Instagram account to throw shade, that’s possibly even worse, but that’s exactly what the South Shore Swimwear owner did.

Not that Amy Schumer’s body is all that different, and not that it matters what size or shape she or any other woman is, but the reality of today is that anyone who doesn’t look like either Kim Kardashian or Kendall Jenner still gets body shamed. Duggan jumped right into the fat shaming pool and made big waves when she commented on the “sizzling” photo of Amy in the white swimsuit.

“Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit.”

The swimsuit designer went on to describe Amy Schumer in the swimsuit as looking “like a pig” after other Instagram followers chastised Duggan as a “shallow idiot” for her adherence to the idea that women should all look like emaciated supermodels. She told the Huffington Post that she was “tired of the media and publications trying to push the FAT agenda,” and characterized women who share a body type with Amy Schumer as “not healthy and it’s not pretty.”

Schumer is well prepared to deal with haters like the swimsuit business owner, who only sells by appointment, and incidentally, is not currently accepting appointments. In Amy’s interview for the cover that featured the Trainwreck actress in the super sexy white swimsuit, Schumer was very clear about her feelings. As far as she is concerned, her body isn’t just okay; Amy Schumer feels amazing and believes in herself enough to know that she is “gorgeous” in any kind of swimsuit.

“What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on. Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me. I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous.”

Schumer explained that despite losing some of her incredible confidence while she was at college, she soon regained what her parents gave her. Amy’s parents taught their daughter how to “feel confident in her own body” instead of trying to become someone else for the sake of fashion. The Schumers told Amy that she was “a genius supermodel” and it turns out they were right.

Whatever the haters want to say, it won’t have any effect on Amy Schumer’s sense of self-worth. Schumer will also keep on doing her level best to make sure other women learn that they don’t have to “trade on looking good” according to other people’s unreal standards of beauty.

