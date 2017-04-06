‘Sister Wives’ News: Robyn Brown Allegedly Pregnant, Moving To Utah By Easter And Leaving Kody

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown of Sister Wives seem like a really happy couple, but the rumors are flying that this is not the case at all. Hollywood Life is sharing now that Robyn Brown is allegedly pregnant again and also making plans to leave Kody and move to Utah. A source even went as far as to say that Kody Brown is already courting a new wife to replace her.

Robyn already has two young children with Kody Brown and now is allegedly pregnant with a third. That might not be enough to make her stick around, though. Kendra Pollard is sharing what is going on once again, but she isn’t always right. Kendra was a friend of Robyn’s at one time and says that she is still good friends with her. Here is what Kendra had to say.

“Robyn has been planning to divorce him for a long time. Being pregnant has not changed her mind. She’s saved up enough money to retain a lawyer. This is really the end of Sister Wives.”

She went on to say that Robyn Brown is shocked to be pregnant, but that isn’t going to change things. Kendra went on to say, “She intends to move 100 miles away, to Utah, and she told me she could move out of their Las Vegas home as soon as around Easter. She says Kody is no longer the man she fell in love with.” This would leave Robyn as a single mom of six children, but there is family in Utah if she goes there. Kendra went on to say that Robyn’s family is very supportive. She even explained that Robyn knows she is about three months pregnant because of that being the last time she had sex with Kody.

Another bombshell that Kendra Pollard dropped is that Kody wants another wife. He has always said he was doing getting married, but everyone also knows that Kody marries women he feels like God put in his life for that reason. Kendra said, “Kody is seeing a 24-year-old, and he wants her to become his next wife. The new girl is very pretty, and he has known her through friends for some time. Robyn is done.”

The Brown family never really shares what is going on with them with the press. They normally would wait to announce a pregnancy until a new season of Sister Wives was going to air on TLC. As of right now, the network isn’t saying anything about when the show is coming back or what is going on.

Back in February, the Inquisitr shared the news that Kendra was saying that Robyn was going to leave Kody. She didn’t leave him then, but maybe for some reason, she decided to stick around a little bit longer. At the time, Kendra said that she didn’t want to be Kody’s puppet anymore and was ready to go back to Utah. Kendra has been saying this for a while now, so it will be interesting to see if Robyn Brown actually ever leaves Kody or if she is going to stick around. Everyone is curious if Kody really wants another wife as well.

Do you believe the source that Robyn Brown is going to leave Kody and move back to Utah? Do you think that she is pregnant once again? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Sister Wives when it returns to TLC.

