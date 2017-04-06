‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Terrified Of Prison – Fears Assault Behind Bars

Dance Moms diva Abby Lee Miller opened up to about her upcoming sentencing in her bankruptcy fraud and currency violations cases that is coming up in a little more than a month. The hard edged dance instructor known for striking fear in the hearts of students and Dance Moms alike admitted to People magazine that she’s “terrified” of prison and added, “I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped.”

EXCLUSIVE: #DanceMoms star Abby Lee Miller cries over possibly serving prison time: "Life is not fair." https://t.co/DDjAtwQQsm pic.twitter.com/ESwTxnMy1P — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 30, 2017

Abby Lee Miller Faces Up To 30 Months Behind Bars

The Pittsburgh native dance teacher is looking at up to two and a half years in prison for the charges to which she pled guilty in the latter half of 2016. Abby Lee Miller admitted to the federal court that she filed misleading documents in her bankruptcy case that was filed just prior to her striking reality TV stardom with Lifetime hit Dance Moms.

Abby Lee Miller filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for her Pittsburgh dance studio business, Abby Lee Dance Company, in 2010 to address more than $350,000 in debt. Abby Lee Miller was busted for hiding income in her bankruptcy case when the Pittsburgh district bankruptcy court judge assigned to her case saw Dance Moms while channel surfing one night and recognized her from the courtroom.

Abby Lee Miller paid up to her creditors that missed out on payments because she hid income however, that doesn’t help with the fact that she secreted the income from the federal bankruptcy court. In addition to the bankruptcy fraud, Abby Lee Miller also pled guilty to bringing in $120,000 in undeclared cash from a Dance Moms promotional trip to Australia.

Dance Moms Teacher Fears Being Used As An Example

In her interview with People, Abby Lee Miller said, “I think the prosecutor is trying to make an example out of me.” Miller’s attorney said the case against the dance teacher “does not warrant imprisonment.” Abby Lee Miller said she takes responsibility for her actions but then went on to blame others saying, “I made mistakes and I trusted people but ultimately I have to take responsibility.”

Abby Lee Miller also admitted that the risk of going to prison is weighing heavily on her in the weeks leading up to her sentencing and said, “It’s out of my hands” but added, “I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.” One thing seems clear. Whether or not Abby Lee Miller goes to prison, she’s cutting ties with the Lifetime show that made her famous.

One of the Dance Moms mini team moms, Sari Lopez, told Radar Online, “She’s [Abby Lee] nervous about the outcome. She’ll come out stronger if she has to go to jail. She’s going to make it through. It could be good for her in the end.” On an episode of Dance Moms, Jill Vertes said, “You can’t hide from your mistakes” and Ashley Rumfallo opined, “She’s on the verge of a breakdown.”

Can Abby Lee Miller Rebuild Her Brand After Prison?

If Abby Lee Miller is sentenced to prison, can she rebuild her brand and start again? Abby Lee Miller quit Dance Moms via Instagram writing, “I will no longer take part in Dance Moms. For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – To no avail!”

Abby Lee Miller also wrote, “I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful. I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt.”

Mini mom Sari also told Radar Online she agrees with Abby’s issues during Dance Moms. Sari said, “She [Abby] was fined for not doing what they [show producers] wanted her to do” saying Abby Lee had to pay “thousands of dollars” when she refused to follow the storylines laid out by producers on the show that presented itself as reality TV.

If Abby Lee Miller does find herself behind bars, perhaps she can reinvent herself and come back stronger. Look at what Martha Stewart accomplished after her five-month sentence for lying about stock trading. For fans that can’t do without the show, Cheryl Burke has been cast as the fiery dance diva’s replacement, but for many Dance Moms viewers, it won’t be the same without Abby Lee Miller.

