Gretchen Rossi Hints Rumors About Tamra Judge’s Husband Could Be True

Gretchen Rossi may not be a full-time player on The Real Housewives of Orange County but she is doing plenty of filming. She was part of the show several seasons ago and has found her way back into the group of ladies she once called friends. Rossi has been rumored to be filming a lot this season. This past weekend was the birthday celebration for Vicki Gunvalson. Aside from the usual drama, Rossi alluded to the fact that some of what was said could be true.

Rumors about Tamra Judge’s husband have been floating around for a few seasons and no one would like to see her sink more than Gretchen Rossi. These two women have been out for blood, and it appears that there has been no truce called for filming. According to All About the Tea, Gretchen Rossi alluded to the fact that rumors about Eddie Judge’s sexuality may be true. There was a conversation that happened this past weekend while some of The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies were filming at Vicki Gunvalson’s birthday bash. Tamra has denied everything all along, including last season when the rumors were repeated to Kelly Dodd.

It appears Tamra Judge’s ex-best friend is running his mouth for all to hear. Gretchen Rossi was reportedly right in the thick of things as he was spilling the tea about Eddie Judge. Ricky Santana claims he allegedly walked in on Judge’s husband in bed with a man. Of course, there has not been photos or anything substantial to support his claims. Santana and Tamra used to be really close and after their falling out, he is willing to spill all of her secrets. Rossi mentioned there were more stories that were told but did not elaborate on what they were about. The Real Housewives of Orange County cameras were rolling on the conversation but it is unclear how much of it will be shown or if it will even be discussed at all.

This has gotten excitement rolling for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. It is no surprise that Gretchen Rossi is smack in the middle of the drama. She inserted herself last season into the major drama between Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador via Twitter. Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek made it clear they were completely on Dodd’s side. The entire thing was filled with nasty tweets back and forth and there were rumors that Bravo stepped in to silence the ladies who were on contract. Rossi and Rovsek were not a part of the network filming at all during Season 11 so they were essentially free to say what they wanted and they took full advantage of it.

After not having much drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County, it looks like Tamra Judge is in for it now. Gretchen Rossi isn’t going to keep quiet this time and what was shared with her by Ricky Santana is making the rounds now. Eddie Judge and Tamra seem to be happy in their marriage and these rumors being drug around likely won’t break them. Rossi has not directly come out and accused Judge of having an affair with a man, just hinted at the fact that Santana’s claims are true. Last season, this was a part of the problem between Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge, and it looks like the ladies are going to have another go at it.

There is no premiere date listed for The Real Housewives of Orange County but it will be back sometime this summer. Gretchen Rossi is going to ride the gravy train as long as possible and with things like what Ricky Santana is saying, it could be a long ride.

