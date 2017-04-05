Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Details, Rumors And Post Hen Party With Kate Middleton And Friends

Pippa Middleton’s wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews is fast approaching and more details are being revealed as one of the biggest events of the year in the bridal world is about to get underway.

Pippa was catapulted into the royal spotlight back in 2011 when she acted as maid of honor to her sister, Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge. and has found herself in the media spotlight continually ever since. This wedding has been much-anticipated ever since Pippa and James announced their engagement last July and all the plans are set. While some have been kept secret, a good deal of the details for the nuptials have been slowly revealed over the past few months.

Everything We Know About Pippa Middleton’s Wedding https://t.co/9zmef1hcVX pic.twitter.com/poCfDLfFLF — Oops Reviews (@oopsreviews) April 5, 2017

E! shares regarding the venue and date that the high-profile wedding will take place.

“Pippa, 33, and James, 41, are set to exchange vows on Saturday, May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, E! News has learned. Pippa and her siblings attended services there as children and grew up in neighboring Bucklebury. The reception will take place at the 18-acre Georgian Grade II-listed manor home of Pippa and Kate’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.”

Although there were rumors of a feud between Pippa and Kate regarding the duchess not being a part of the wedding party, these were stamped out as false, yet it has been speculated that Kate will not be a part of the party by choice so that she doesn’t steal the spotlight of her younger sister on her big day. Royal experts verified that should Kate choose to be a part of the party, this would be poor etiquette from the royal standpoint. It is, however, believed that the sister’s younger brother James will be in the wedding party, as will Matthews’ siblings, including his reality-star brother Spencer Matthews.

It’s also suspected that Prince William and Duchess Kate’s little ones, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will act as ring bearer and flower girl.

Designer Giles Deacon was seen in the company of Pippa Middleton late last year which started rumors that he was to design the beauty’s gown for the special occasion, yet the designer has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, stating, “I can never really comment on rumors. Until things are confirmed it’s just rumors.” As E! speculates, other possible designers of the gown include Jenny Peckham and Victoria Beckham seeing as they are both favorites of Pippa and Kate’s.

James Matthews popped the question after a decade of knowing his wife-to-be and presented her with a 3.5 carat diamond ring. Since the engagement was verified, Pippa and the royals have been the subject of feud rumors from the claim involving a supposed feud between Pippa and her royal sister, to rumors that the queen and Kate were adamant to keep party boy Spencer Matthews from the nuptials, to rumors that Prince William’s brother Prince Harry will not be allowed a plus one so that he and his star girlfriend Meghan Markle will not steal Pippa’s spotlight.

All such claims have been dismissed by sources close to those involved, yet the guest list is still certainly an unknown. As for the pre-wedding fun, it’s now been made known that Kate joined her sister for some partying on the same weekend that her hubby Prince William took off on his solo ski trip with pals in Switzerland and was caught in a video dancing at a club in Verbier, as the Observer relays.

It turns out Kate Middleton hit the slopes for a bachelorette the same weekend Prince William partied with the boys: https://t.co/8aJQ5V86Y5 pic.twitter.com/cZWlEKSQkU — E! News (@enews) April 3, 2017

Kate and William are likely enjoying their days which involve a little more freedom ahead of their move to London where it’s believed that the couple will take over more royal duties from Queen Elizabeth II, who is now in her 90th year.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]