Here’s 13 Reasons Why Season 2 of ’13 Reasons Why’ Could Actually Happen

Netflix recently released their latest original series, 13 Reasons Why. If you are anything like me, you probably binged the series in a relatively short amount of time. But, will there be a Season 2?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all the episodes and would like to avoid spoilers.

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why seems, on the surface, a fairly straightforward, single season series. A girl commits suicide and leaves behind a collection of tapes explaining her reasons why she did it. However, many fans are now hoping Netflix will renew 13 Reason Why for a second season, and here’s our 13 reasons why it could actually happen.

Did Alex survive his suicide attempt? Alex finally snapped at the end of the series and shot himself. In Episode 13, fans found out he was in hospital in a critical condition. We need to know whether he made it or not. What will Tyler do with all those guns? Tyler’s story has flown under the radar somewhat with all of the bigger identities in 13 Reasons Why. However, the fact he has a significant stash of guns suggests that, if there were a Season 2, it might explore the horrible situation that is becoming all too common; that of high school massacres. What will happen to Sheri now she has confessed to the police she knocked down that stop sign? As PopSugar points out, someone died at that intersection, possibly as a direct result of her actions. So, could Sheri wind up in jail if 13 Reasons Why is renewed for Season 2? The fate of Justin is also left somewhat in the air now that he has finally realized it is not okay to let your rich friend who pays your way rape your girlfriend. While many fans won’t care what happens to Justin after what he did, it would certain be a topic that could be explored if there were a Season 2. Will Bryce pay for what he did? And this could be both literally or figuratively. Considering Bryce is from a rich family, he could just make all of this disappear. Perhaps the bigger question to ask will be whether Bryce will ever feel guilt or admit what he did was rape in 13 Reasons Why? Netflix originally conceived 13 Reasons Why as a miniseries according to PopSugar. However, since then, it seems to have taken on a life of its own. Netflix expanded on many of the characters from the book by Jay Asher, it was based on. So, is Netflix itself, already gearing up for a Season 2? While Netflix are staying silent, many of those involved with the show would like to see Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why become a reality. Executive producer, Selena Gomez told Entertainment Tonight, “I would get in trouble for saying something, but I hope so,” when asked about the possibility of Season 2. Gomez also revealed to The Hollywood Reporter her hopes for a Season 2. “We don’t know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character,” she told THR. “That’s why it became a series in the first place. So we’ll see.” 13 Reasons Why creator, Brian Yorkey, also thinks a Season 2 is feasible. “We absolutely could [continue],” Yorkey told ET at the show’s premiere. “I think we’d very much like to have that opportunity. We’re not done with these characters. We love them and I want to know what happens next.” Talks have already happened in regard to Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. Yorkey said they have “absolutely talked about what could happen next.” Katherine Langford, who played main character, Hannah, in 13 Reasons Why, suggests maybe Netflix is waiting to see how the show is received by the audience before they seriously consider renewing it. “There’s more story to tell,’ Langford revealed to ET. “Once [people] finish [Season 1], we [will] definitely have a lot more dialogue that we continue from the story we’ve already told.” Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, would also like to see more exploration into the characters in 13 Reasons Why. He revealed to ET that others involved in 13 Reasons Why are very keen to return for Season 2. For those who are lamenting a Season 2 would not involve Hannah, Brian Yorkey suggests Hannah and her story could make a return.

“I would love to learn more about who these kids are, why they did what they did and also, Hannah made 13 tapes and told us 13 very specific stories, but there’s a lot she didn’t and I want to know more about that. I want to know what her secrets are.”

Would you like to see Netflix renew 13 Reasons Why for Season 2? Let us know by commenting below.

The official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why is below.

“Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.”

13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Beth Dubber/Netflix]