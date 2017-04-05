Viral Video Of Meltdown Over Forehead Kiss: Who Is The Porn Star Behind This?

Recently a video went viral of a woman having a meltdown over a forehead kiss. The thing is this kiss didn’t even happen to her, but it was a boyfriend kissing his girlfriend on the forehead, which shouldn’t have been a big deal at all. Turtle Boy Sports shared all about this viral video, and now it has been revealed who the woman is behind it all. It turns out that her name is really Anna Storelli, and she happens to be an amateur porn star. She is being called “Ginger Cheesehog,” but of course, that is not her name.

This California Woman Is Going Viral After She Lost Her SH*T Over A Forehead Kiss! ???????? ((VIDEO))https://t.co/OVhZiXFd8G — 106 KMEL (@106KMEL) April 4, 2017

This all happened at a Santa Monica restaurant. When the video starts, you can hear someone telling the woman to leave and asking why she is there. She says that she has a right to be there, and she tells the people to go get a room over the forehead kiss. She wants them to go make out outside and not in the local eatery. Anna Storelli even calls the woman a slut and a prostitute over a kiss on the forehead. They say that they will order and move on. Beware before you watch this video because there is some graphic language.

It goes so far that Anna Storelli is seen screaming that she is going to report them to the police. All that happened was a forehead kiss. She went on saying that they were making out in front of people and making them uncomfortable. Anna ends up in the man’s face, and they are both asking for someone to call the cops. She is screaming at him and saying that they are sexually harassing her.

The next thing you know, Anna Storelli asks for a refund because of what is going on there. She is very unhappy about this forehead kiss and wants to report the person working there to his manager. She even screams that they were having sex there, which isn’t what was going on at all. Anna doesn’t want to watch them do this and even calls the woman ugly that he kissed.

You can check out Anna Storelli on her Twitter account and get a look at who this woman actually is and what is going on with her. The recent post on her page says, “Your wife, fiance, and girlfriend and friend and fan and lover and sex partner and soul mate.” She also goes on and on about how she isn’t dating her sister’s boyfriend, Jeff. She also says that Justin Bieber is her actual husband. Anna Storelli is also not a fan of Selena Gomez.

Turtle Boy Sports went on to share that Anna Storelli, who got so upset over the forehead kiss, used to be a lot different before getting a breast job. One person did find her through this viral video and message her saying they wanted to meet up with her and that they were Justin Bieber, and she did respond. Sources are saying that this is not the first time she has acted that way, but the forehead kiss is the only time that she has gone viral for it. She has had several restraining orders put on her over the years as well. Anna was also charged with a hit and run once.

