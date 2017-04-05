Activision Plans ‘Call Of Duty’ Movie Universe Rivaling Marvel Studios, Easter Eggs Included

Activision’s Call of Duty game franchise has been a long time running. But what about a movie cinematic universe that could rival that of Marvel Studios? Iron Man’s Robert Downey, Jr. already made his appearance in a live action Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 trailer that played to the tune of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”, so why not include him again under the umbrella of Activision?

Of course, it would behoove big names to stay competitive by creating such universes and with the Call of Duty game franchise it would make sense to try to rival the MCU. Game Spot reported on Activision’s plan for the big screen.

“It plans to use the multi-layered, interconnected approach that has made Marvel’s superheroes a dominant force in cinema to turn the first-person shooter into an all-conquering film franchise of its own.”

The co-presidents of Activision Blizzard Studios, Stacey Sher and Nick van Dyk, are heading off the project. They are hopeful that they will make great strides where most video game movie adaptions had gone down the sink. The plans are to strategize a Call of Duty universe where they get their research from actual military experts. Multiple scripts have also been generated. Their first installment could be slated for 2018 with more on the horizon should things go according to plan.

Apparently, this had been many years in the running, according to Sher.

“We put together this group of writers to talk about where we were going. There’ll be a film that feels more like Black Ops, the story behind the story. The Modern Warfare series looks at what it’s like to fight a war with the eyes of the world on you. And then maybe something that is more of a hybrid, where you are looking at private, covert operations, while a public operation is going on.”

So based on what was said, one could assess that there could be three different types of movies based on the different titles that had been released to the gaming community throughout the years. So Sher seems pretty confident regarding their video game adaptation and it would seem their collaboration effort with the writers is quite on the ball.

Whose to know there will even be a time aberration movie plot considering a recent leak regarding World War II happening in 2017.

There had already been big name celebrities doing voice over work for the game like John Malkovich, Rosario Dawson, Bill Paxton, and Jon Bernthal. The live action trailers also featured more celebs. It’s no reason that the game franchise has been blazing at lightening speed with its success, so you might as well take it up a notch.

According to Van Dyk, it won’t be a “literal adaptation”. He mentioned it will be just as “high-adrenaline/aesthetic” as seen and felt in your own living room. He even found it comparable to a Marvel Studios movie by referring to the analogy as “Marvel-esque”.

Stacey Sher has producer film credits to her name that involve Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction, and The Hateful Eight. If you’re a die-hard Tarantino fan, Stacey’s involvement will probably give you an idea of what to look forward to when sitting back without the controls in your hands, but instead popcorn. All the while you let the senses alone consume you.

Could you imagine watching this movie franchise in a 4DX theater?

There have been some major flops as of late when it comes to video game adaptations and it seems the backing/history that comes with the studio co-presidents’ Call of Duty movie planning process may give you some confidence in their abilities. Van Dyk had the ability to acquire and develop the Marvel and Star Wars brands. He’s actually a Disney senior executive.

Of course, there’s a consensus on how those two franchises have been sustaining themselves and with that said Activision Blizzard Studios already has an ace up their sleeve.

