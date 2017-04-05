Mariah Carey: The Diva’s Most Outrageous Beauty Advice

Mariah Carey is always keen to be in the spotlight and she holds it well seeing as the diva’s ultra-successful career has spanned three decades. Never one to mince words, Carey recently spoke openly and bluntly about her take on beauty.

Daily reminder Mariah Carey sold 35 million albums worldwide with Music Box. We love a legend pic.twitter.com/bA7LT3S54V — ✨ (@mimiscandybling) April 1, 2017

Carey recently celebrated her 47th birthday, and seeing as the songstress has managed to maintain a youthful complexion and stays primped and pulled-together thanks to the help of her glam squad, of course the superstar is the perfect woman to ask about achieving the glamorous appearance that we know her for. Carey’s advice, however comes as a bit of a surprise, seeing as the singer hates mascara, is not a fan of overdone makeup and believes exercise to be completely overrated.

Carey is also adamant that a woman should always be finding the best light to show off her best self. Vogue recently shared Mariah’s words about angles and capturing her good side.

“In my apartment in New York, it’s all recessed lighting, chandeliers, candles. [Overhead] lighting is abusive…A ‘lamp or clip light’ is essential so that ‘harsh lighting may be turned off.'”

Mariah also stated that she considers birthdays anniversaries and a celebration of life, also speaking about the dread of aging while facing the inevitable with a positive view.

“[I] count years, but I definitely rebuke them—I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling. I think I have to remain eternally oblivious to age. Honestly, when you put a number on it yourself, it’s just like, Why? Why do that?”

Carey also has changed opinions of fans and followers about rigorous exercise with her tips about skipping out on carb intake instead of spending hours a week at the gym. The star has managed to slim down quite a bit over the past year, so it’s worth paying attention to Carey’s words about diet and exercise and why less is more when it comes to carbs and cardio.

“90 percent of losing weight is my diet…Today, my workout routine is more about getting and staying toned,” she has said. “And for me, that means either taking hour-long walks a few times a week or jumping in the pool three or four days a week to do 45 minutes of aquatic exercises.”

Surprisingly enough, as was stated previously, Mariah is of the belief that less makeup is also more and that mascara is completely unnecessary when it comes to a daily routine of application of minimal makeup. The light application technique mainly has to do with Carey’s objection to having to remove a ton of makeup, which is why she stops any mascara application from happening when makeup artists beautify her. It’s clear that Carey prefers the false-lash option.

“I hate mascara. I never wear it. Whenever a makeup artist tries to put it on me, I throw a fit…if you’re not wearing a lot of makeup, you don’t have to take a lot of it off. So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off.”

Although Carey has experienced a difficult few months since she was dumped by billionaire James Packer and was in the spotlight during a horrendous performance on New Year’s Eve in New York, the diva has managed to take it all in stride and has found love while moving on in career from her disastrous NYE appearance. Carey is set to join Lionel Richie on a world tour, which will begin this summer, as Consequence of Sound reminds, and she is wrapping her Vegas residency which has been massively successful.

