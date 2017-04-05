Ashley Darby On Baby Plans: Will The Restaurant Stop All Baby Plans?

Ashley Darby was the young fresh face on The Real Housewives of Potomac last year, as many of the other ladies were questioning her motives. Ashley was new to the city and the other housewives questioned whether she was too young and immature to be part of their group. However, Darby proved that she was a strong and sensible woman, who wanted a child with her husband, Michael. He had another dream – to open a restaurant. On the first season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley revealed that she and her husband would have a baby once the restaurant started making money. But after Sunday’s episode, it sounds like the baby plans are far away.

According to a new Bravo report, Ashley Darby is now opening up about the stress of opening a restaurant. As it turns out, it has been a lot of work for her and her husband. She really wanted to have a baby and since Michael is older than her, she may want the child sooner rather than later. But the restaurant isn’t breaking even yet and she may not get her baby before that happens.

A huge thank you to @terrytoccidesigns for customizing this dance ensemble to hug my body (and show some cheeks ????) Made me feel like a true performer! #RHOP #myd #twerkforacause #dancingqueen A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

“Having never been on the ownership side of hospitality, I did not anticipate the constant attention that Oz would require. While I understand that opening a business takes all of one’s blood, sweat and tears, I didn’t know that Murphy’s Law would take effect every damn day! Michael and I dedicated 8 months to planning the design, cuisine and ambiance of our first joint venture. With Michael’s business acumen and experience we thought we were properly prepared for every obstacle that could arise,” Ashley Darby explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac, according to Bravo.

Of course, opening a restaurant is a lot of work and she’s learning this the hard way. On the previous season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley kept talking about the restaurant as this was just another thing they wanted to do. She probably didn’t expect it to be so stressful and that her employees would be so unreliable. But based on her comments during the episode, it sounds like a baby isn’t completely out of the picture. She just has to make more money before it happens.

Is it time for fun in the sun yet?! ???? #whatisthis #armageddon #notafan #rhop A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

“The restaurant business, however, is a very unique beast with an emphasis on managing employees in a transient atmosphere. Finding reliable personnel and keeping them is a huge priority. If having a baby is anything like owning a restaurant, I’m going to be going to need a lot more whiskey!” Ashley Darby explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac, according to Bravo.

It is possible that Darby will share more about her baby plans later this season, as her co-stars may be wondering where the baby is. Last year, she talked about having a baby as if she was having the baby this year. But it sounds like the restaurant is their child, as it requires time, money, and attention. While Michael doesn’t seem too keen on having a baby now, it sounds like Darby may be thinking more about it. And it is possible that their marriage could face some trouble if he decides that a baby isn’t really perfect for their lives anymore. This season will hopefully answer some of those questions, as fans would love to see a little Darby baby.

What do you think of Ashley Darby’s comments about the restaurant? Do you think she and Michael will ever have a child, or do you think this restaurant stress may ruin the relationship?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]