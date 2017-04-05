‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Hopes To Marry New Boyfriend Robert Valletta

Scheana Marie is hoping that a second marriage is in her future.

According to a new report, Scheana Marie was recently asked about the possibility of marrying her new boyfriend, Robert Valletta, who she began dating months ago after splitting from Mike Shay in December. In response, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed she is hoping they will one day tie the knot.

“I mean, I hope so!” Scheana Marie exclaimed during an interview with The Daily Dish on April 4. “If you asked me four months ago if I’d ever get married again, my answer was very different. I was like, ‘Hell, no. Never doing this again.’ And now I’m like, ‘I would love to marry him one day.'”

“I mean, we’re taking things very slow, but I wouldn’t be dating someone I don’t see a future with, because that’s just a waste of time at my age,” she explained. “So I definitely see a long future with him. Hopefully, he feels the same.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed their plans for divorce in December of last year after just over 2 years of marriage. Weeks later, Robert Valletta posted a photo of himself, Scheana Marie and several friends enjoying what appeared to be a holiday party in Beverly Hills, California.

Since then, Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta have attended a number of red carpet events together, including the March premiere of the Power Rangers movie. The couple has also gone on several trips just months into their romance. As fans may have seen on social media, Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta traveled to Big Bear with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in March and weeks later, they were spotted together in Hawaii, where they celebrated the birthday of Scheana Marie’s father. After that, Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta enjoyed a romantic vacation to Amsterdam before returning to Los Angeles — just in time for the airing of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion.

Continuing on to The Daily Dish, Scheana Marie addressed the ongoing backlash into her decision against signing a prenup with her former partner Mike Shay.

“Even if I were to remarry, I’m still not about a prenup. Yeah, things didn’t go well with Shay and I, but I don’t regret not having a prenup, because if I’m marrying someone, I trust them. They’re my best friend. They’re someone I’m gonna spend my life with,” Scheana Marie explained. “I mean, I know Katie described it as having insurance on your marriage, but I don’t think that’s something that I would need or want, because I do feel that puts a slight damper on the relationship. It’s like, well just in case, my money’s mine, and yours is yours.”

Although Scheana Marie isn’t ruling out the idea of marrying her current boyfriend, she went on to tell The Daily Dish that she isn’t quite ready for an engagement yet. That said, she did reveal that if she and Valletta one day get married, they would likely not be signing a prenup before doing so.

“We’re two people who don’t really believe in that in general. So I wouldn’t recommend it, but if whoever I marry wanted it, then that’s a discussion we’ll have to have at that tim,” she explained.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special on Monday, April 10, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

