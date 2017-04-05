Mr. T Slams Drawn-Out ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Eliminations: ‘Just Say See You Later!”

Mr. T has zero tolerance for tearjerkers. The former A-Team star is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars with pro partner Kym Herjavec and he’s having a great time, except for one thing: Mr. T doesn’t like how the DWTS eliminations play out.

In an interview with Fox 411, Mr. T said eliminations are an expected part of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition and they shouldn’t be a sad thing.

“That’s the nature of the beast,” the actor said. “Mr. T might be going next week. I ain’t going cry. It’s entertainment. It’s a show.”

Completely obsessed with #TeamDancinFools' dynamic Paso! Seeing Mr. T in the ring was a dream come true. ???????????? #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Mr. T added that he posted to social media regarding the long goodbyes on Dancing With the Stars, saying he’s tired of the “jibber jabber.”

“I sent out a tweet, Dancing with the Stars should stop the jibber jabber,” Mr. T said.

“They shouldn’t make the departure of a dancer so tear-jerky because nobody’s going to war. They’re not dying. They’re just off the show. We’ll see ’em later, in another project. In a movie or something! We’ll see them on the Jimmy Kimmel Show or something. C’mon!”

Mr. T posted a series of tweets giving his opinion on the weekly tear-filled eliminations on Dancing With the Stars, which include a dramatic “which couples are in jeopardy” segment before host Tom Bergeron announces the names of the ousted pair.

“Instead of All other couples Surrounding, Hugging, Padding, Handshakes and giving Farewell Kisses to the 1 Leaving. Just say ‘See You Later,” Mr. T wrote.

Forever our A Team! If #TeamDancinFools put a smile on your face, comment ???????? #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Mr. T noted that it’s “not the end of the world” when a celebrity gets voted off the show and it’s not like the contestants are “at war” or anything. Instead, Mr. T feels like the celebrity dancing show is a chance to make new friends, so maybe a happy dance is in order when it’s time to go. You can see Mr. T’s tweets below.

In My Humble Opinion when a Dancer has to leave the DWTS. The show should Stop all that Jibber Jabber! Here's what I mean.. — Mr. T (@MrT) April 3, 2017

Instead of All other couples Surrounding, Hugging, Padding, Handshakes and giving Farewell Kisses to the 1 Leaving. Just say "See You Later" — Mr. T (@MrT) April 3, 2017

It's Not the End of the world when someone Scores Low and has to leave! Now, did you Notice the choice of words I used… — Mr. T (@MrT) April 3, 2017

Because they didn't Lose or get Beat. They came up Short! So please DWTS stop making A Dancer departure such a Tearjerker Moment! — Mr. T (@MrT) April 3, 2017

But It shouldn't, because it's not War! I'll reconnect with all my New Friends that I've met during the Show. — Mr. T (@MrT) April 3, 2017

Mr. T, who will turn 65 years old next month, revealed that he is dancing for all of the “senior citizen voters.” And he’s not the only celeb who doesn’t think getting sent home from Dancing With the Stars is a sad thing.

In an interview with E! News, the most recently ousted contestant, Charo, said she feels like a lottery winner after being the second contestant sent home from the show this season.

“I feel like I’ve got a million dollars right now in my wallet,” Charo told E! News after her elimination. “I enjoy, very much, the show. I enjoyed learning the famous f**ktrot. I made a beautiful friend and I got connected with Keo. This is not a job, this is an incredible experience and I recommend this to everybody…You’ve got to understand, this is a victory in my mind, in my heart.”

Wedded dance bliss! #TeamCuchiCuchi #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Mr. T was tied with Charo and bull rider Bonner Bolton for the lowest score on the DWTS judges’ leaderboard this week, so the A-Team alum’s number could be up unless those senior citizen voters (and anyone else) call in for him. If Mr. T is sent packing, it will be interesting to see if he sticks around for some hugs from the other contestants or if he’ll just hightail it out of there.

Take a look at the video below to see Mr. T dancing with his partner Kym Herjavec on Dancing With the Stars.

You can see Mr. T relive his Most Memorable Year next week when Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]