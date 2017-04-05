‘Dance Moms’ Season 8 Spoilers: Including The Dance That Made Brynn Rumfallo Leave The Show

After last season’s finale of Dance Moms, rumors swirled that the show wasn’t going to be renewed for an eighth season. Despite the low ratings, the network decided to pick the show back up again, and it seems like they’re glad they did. With fan favorite Chloe Lukasiak back after a long hiatus and Abby Lee Miller off the show after a scathing Instagram post, the drama is certainly set to deliver for this new incarnation.

While not all has been revealed about Dance Moms, here are a few things we know thus far.

Firstly, we know Abby Lee Miller has quit Dance Moms entirely. She wrote on Instagram that she was done with the show after the producers manipulated her one too many times. She also claimed filming was bad for her mental health and that they often made her “look crazy.” Abby also blamed the misogyny of the show’s producers for her leaving.

Fans speculated that perhaps Abby had originally left Dance Moms as yet another flounce and that she would return in the next couple of weeks. However, it was confirmed that Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke would be replacing Abby as the girls’ dance teacher and coach. Some speculate that Abby left the show in anticipation of her sentencing for fraud, which will take place in late May.

Jazz hands ????⚡️????⚡️???? @niasioux @kendallvertes @kalanihilliker @camrynbridges @chloelukasiak #dancemoms A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

We also know that Chloe Lukasiak is back after a several season hiatus. Chloe isn’t just back on the show, but she’s back with the old team. Chloe appeared on last season’s finale of Dance Moms, stating that she missed competing with her friends. Originally, Chloe was placed on an opposing team, due to her history of contention with Abby and to create more drama.

Never say never….#DanceMomsOG A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

But from Instagram posts and leaked video footage, it appears Chloe is back with her old team and dancing with some of her old friends.

Looking through my pics from yesterday and found this little surprise! @chloelukasiak @camrynbridges @niasioux @cherylburke @kalanihilliker @kendallvertes A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Leaked footage of a Dance Moms competition reveals that Chloe will be doing a routine with the only other original team member, Nia Sioux Frazier. The pair will dance to a routine about their transition to Hollywood and look utterly glamorous and grown up as they perform. They’ve certainly come a long way from their days as the little kids who started out performing at Abby’s dance studio.

You can see the dance here.

It has been rumored that the mini team, consisting of Maesi Caes, Lilliana Ketchum, and Elliana Walmsley have also left the show, staying devoted to Abby Lee Miller despite the arguments that have occurred between them on Dance Moms.

While they may have left Dance Moms, fans evidently won’t miss them for long. Abby is rumored to be shopping around a new show that will be just her with the mini team. According to reports, producers have refused to give her the show she was looking for, so she will be moving along and taking the mini team with her. It is not clear if the Minis that were cut from the Dance Moms in Season 7 will be joining Abby on the new team.

The mini team also performed together to “pay tribute” to Abby Lee Miller and thank her for her time with them, which will likely be featured on the show.

Llamas!!! Not pictured: our fearless llama leader @brynnrumfallo Words can't say how much I love my #llamasquad. We came together this weekend to pay tribute to @therealabbylee. We did it! ❤️????????????????????????????????????????????Love you llamas!!! A post shared by Elliana Walmsley (@ellianawalmsley_) on Apr 2, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

It is unclear whether Brynn Rumfallo will be returning to the new show Abby is creating. Brynn Rumfallo quit Dance Moms and went back to Arizona, but she returned after being asked to participate in a sultry dance that her mother objected to her participating in.

The other mothers on Dance Moms were livid when Brynn called the other girls hookers via Twitter and her mother, Ashlee Allen, stated that she thought the girls were being taught to sell their bodies.

Ashlee gave an interview with TMZ, but according to social media and the complaints of the other Dance Moms mothers, returned to the show the next day.

Ashlee’s TMZ interview appears below.

The dance the Dance Mom elites were performing was based on the “Cell Block Tango” from the Broadway musical Chicago.

You can see a clip from the dance below.

While Dance Moms may have been losing momentum last season, it looks like the drama is just heating up.

Dance Moms will be returning sometime this spring.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]