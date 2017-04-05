Jinger Duggar Vuolo Pregnant? New Reports Say She Conceived On Her Honeymoon

Ever since Jinger Duggar Vuolo got married, fans have been waiting to find out how soon she will get pregnant. The couple is obviously very much in love, and since the Duggars don’t believe in birth control, it is possible Jinger could end up pregnant very soon. She has made it clear that children are something she wants in her future; just not how soon she wants that to happen. Jinger was seen wearing shorts, so maybe she has decided to prevent pregnancy in some way even though that isn’t how her family normally does things. Now, Hollywood Life is sharing that the rumor is that Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her first child and actually got pregnant on her big honeymoon with Jeremy. They had a long honeymoon in Australia, among other places.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo got married five months ago, and the rumors are that she got pregnant on her honeymoon. If that is the case, then she would be pretty far along already. Star actually said in their magazine that she is due in the early fall and conceived on her honeymoon. Jinger would be showing already, but she is living in Texas with Jeremy, and not many people seem to catch pictures of her.

An insider actually talked to Star and said that Jinger and Jeremy were expecting a baby already. The source said, “Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On. No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family.” Jinger and Jeremy are living in Texas now, where he works. If they made the move to Arkansas, they would have a lot of family close by to help them out. This would make things a lot easier on them.

The other thing that has everyone talking is a post that was shared on Instagram. Jinger was hanging out with her family, but several people seem to think she had a fuller face and a bit of a baby bump showing. A fan got Jinger to take a picture with them, and now everyone can’t stop talking about it. You have to see the picture yourself to decide.

One person claimed in a post that she was at the same place as Jinger Duggar at her school, and Jinger said she was pregnant, but that is hard to believe. If that was the case, then other people would be spreading the word about her pregnancy. The person didn’t have any kind of proof that Jinger Duggar Vuolo said this but simply shared that Jinger told them this news.

Nobody would really be surprised if Jinger Duggar Vuolo was already expecting a baby, but if so, she hasn’t shared the news yet. She might wait until the new season of Counting On. They have not shared the date yet of when the show will be coming back, but it is expected to air on TLC sometime this summer. The fans are hoping that it comes really soon.

Do you think that Jinger Duggar is already pregnant with her first child with husband, Jeremy Vuolo? Do you think Jinger would have told fans already? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when it returns to TLC this summer. If Jinger is pregnant, you know that this will be revealed on the show.

