‘Suits’ Season 7 Update: Is Meghan Markle Quitting Series Because Of Prince Harry?

Suits Season 7 begins filming in Toronto, Canada, this month. Unlike the shooting of the previous six seasons, this year, there is much speculation about one of the original stars’ filming schedule. It is being speculated whether Meghan Markle, who is dating Prince Harry, would be part of Suits Season 7.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dating each other since last summer, although the latter confirmed their relationship in November. Because of her boyfriend, the American actress, who plays Rachel Zane on Suits, has been spending a lot of time in London. And according to reports, it is only a matter of time before she quits the legal drama series and makes Harry’s Kensington Palace apartment her new permanent address.

British tabloid Metro quoted a source as saying that Meghan Markle was yearning to leave Suits and move to London.

“The more she thinks about her future with Harry, the more she is yearning to leave Suits and relocate to London full-time. She feels torn but she and Harry are crazy about each other. All of their friends are saying it’s only a matter of time before they announce their engagement.”

Also rumors are swirling that Prince Harry will be proposing to Meghan Markle this summer or by the end of the year. As a British royal fiancee, it is highly unlikely that she will continue to be part of Suits Season 7.

Meghan Markle, however, is not quitting the series now. This month, she is reportedly joining the rest of the Suits cast members to kickstart production on Season 7. TV Line called reports about her leaving the series as “a royal falsehood,” adding that all the cast members, including Meghan Markle, were returning in the new season.

“A Suits spokesperson tells… that the show’s entire ‘main cast remain confirmed to return in Season 7’ — Prince Harry’s real-life sweetheart included.”

Meanwhile, Metro reported that the series’ producers were hoping the 35-year-old actress would be part of the series in Season 8 as well. It quoted a source as saying to Grazia that in Suits Season 7, Meghan Markle’s character would become a mother. Rachel Zane is engaged to Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, in the series, and they almost got married in the Season 6 finale.

“Meghan will have a storyline in season seven which will see her have children. The producers must be keen for her to stay on until the eighth because of all of the attention the show is getting.”

The source also said that the producers did not want the spotlight on the show to end.

“There’s no doubt that ratings are going to soar because of her. They don’t want the spotlight on the show to end.”

With or without Meghan Markle’s Rachel, Suits Season 7 is set to open a new chapter. Mike Ross begins his journey as a real lawyer, while his mentor Harvey (Gabriel Macht) starts as managing partner. Because of their new positions, the team will be seen dealing with new power dynamics, according to creator Aaron Korsh.

Speaking of Meghan Markle’s character, Korsh told the Hollywood Reporter that Suits Season 7 would show how Rachel Zane was going to respond to being a “full-fledged” lawyer and working with her fiance.

Moreover, TV Line reported that the new season would introduce a “strong-minded” psychiatrist. He probably would be helping Louis process his breakup. Louis’ girlfriend, Tara (Carly Pope), broke up with him over the phone in Season 6 finale.

“The USA Network drama is casting the role of a strong-minded psychiatrist who will be helping a longtime patient [i.e. one of the series’ regulars] process a painful breakup.”

Suits Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]