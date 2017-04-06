Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Wants To Film With Brad Pitt Amid Reunion: Justin Theroux Has Different Plan

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reportedly reconnected recently amid his on-going divorce drama with Angelina Jolie. Now Jennifer allegedly wants to take that reunion to the next level by working together on a film. However, her husband, Justin Theroux, just revealed a very different dream involving his wife’s future.

Justin believes that it would be “fantastic” to work with Jennifer, and the actor described his dream for merging their careers, reported the Daily Mail.

Known as an actor and writer, Theroux has been involved in a series, The Leftovers. However, with that series now closing, the 45-year-old admitted that he is eager to write a script for his 48-year-old wife.

“If the right thing came around I would definitely [write] it,” said Justin.

The actor also revealed that the couple contemplates story concepts occasionally. However, the challenge is coming up with an idea on which they agree.

“It’s got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think.”

If the couple can find that perfect plot, however, Justin emphasized that “it would be fantastic if we were able to do something together.”

Even before Theroux and Aniston tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in August 2015, they have sought to keep their romance out of the spotlight. On their wedding day, most of the guests discovered that it was the big day only after their arrival, and Justin explained why the lovebirds made the decision to have such a private occasion.

“It’s so much more special when it’s just your closest friends and family and it’s lovely,” he pointed out. “We wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don’t want it to be hectic.”

As for what’s next for the actor since the Leftovers has wrapped up filming, Justin plans to “be focused on writing.” Already credited for box office hits such as Zoolander 2, Iron Man 2 and Tropic Thunder, he revealed that he is “tweaking and retooling” some projects and has another that he wants to write.

But while Theroux has admitted he’s seeking a story idea for a project in which Jennifer can star, Aniston herself reportedly is contemplating a project on which she can work with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The claim that the Friends actress wants to work with Brad on a project follows a report from Us Weekly describing how Pitt reportedly reached out to Jennifer to wish her happy birthday, with that reunion sparking a series of texts.

An insider told the publication that Brad is reconnecting with his past amid his divorce from Angelina Jolie. The 53-year-old actor has “been texting” his ex-wife Aniston, said the source.

After divorcing in 2005, Pitt initially lacked his ex-wife’s phone number. However, he did some detective work through what the insider described as a “tangled web” of contacts.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” added the source.

“[Pitt] has confided in Jen. Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Now, following that alleged reunion, In Touch reported that there “might still be hope for beloved former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt,” citing a source alleging that the actress “would love to work on a movie with her ex-husband.”

However, the insider clarified that although Aniston is up for working with Brad on a film project, it would need to “be the perfect role…but it’s definitely something that would benefit their careers.” However, don’t look for an on-screen kiss between the former husband and wife, according to the source.

“[Jennifer] thought [they could] start something as voices on a future animated film — not characters that would be romantic.”

As for the likelihood that Aniston and Pitt will work together on a film project, the insider revealed that “she thinks it’s more likely than a Friends reunion.” That brings up the question of how Justin Theroux might feel about having his wife work with her ex-husband.

“[Theroux is] OK with them being friends,” said a different insider cited by the magazine. “[He knows] Jen just wants to be nice.”

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]