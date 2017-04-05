Tinsley Mortimer Reveals Abusive Past, Why She Joined ‘Real Housewives Of New York’

Tinsley Mortimer is making her debut on the Real Housewives of New York this month. Ahead of the Season 9 premiere, Mortimer is coming clean about her dark past, which includes an arrest in 2016 for trespassing on her ex-boyfriend’s property.

People is reporting that police arrested Mortimer after she broke into Alexander “Nico” Fanjul’s home in Palm Beach in 2016. Mortimer claims that she was covering up a violent relationship with Fanjul at the time of her arrest. Their volatile romance includes an incident in 2013 that sent Mortimer in the hospital with head lacerations.

In the report taken by police, Mortimer said that her boyfriend grabbed her and she subsequently lost balance and landed on her head. In another incident, police responded after a neighbor witnessed Fanjul take Mortimer to the ground and “push her head into the pavement.

Of course, Fanjul claims the violence went both ways. Fanjul told police that Mortimer scratched him on his back and chest, which was why he felt the need to tackle her to the ground. Considering their violent past, Mortimer doubted that she would make it out of the relationship alive.

“I had moments of feeling like I wasn’t going to make it,” she shared. “I was going to be one of those tragic stories you see on TV.”

Mortimer went on to describe how her relationship turned from passionate love to explosive fights. While she admitted that their love was great, she also revealed that Fanjul once tried to smother her with a pillow.

“I almost felt like I deserved it,” she shared. “He would make me feel like I was the cause.”

As far as her arrest is concerned, Mortimer says she was simply returning to Fanjul’s home to get her purse before leaving him for good. Unfortunately, Fanjul didn’t take her leaving lightly and a fight ensued.

“It took the arrest, the mug shot — all those painful things for me to recognize his lack of character,” she stated. “I will never put myself in that situation again. It was horrible. Being arrested was the only thing that broke me out of the cycle of violence. Now I’m done.”

Tinsley Mortimer is currently gearing up for her first run on Bravo’s hit reality franchise. According to Page Six, Mortimer is using the show as an opportunity for redemption after giong through the violent relationship.

“She is using the show to plot a comeback and ‘get the truth out there.’ Tinsley knows she’s made some wrong choices, and fallen for the wrong men, but once again she’s back, she’s single, and looking for love,” a source revealed. “But while once her life seemed to be coated in gold, now things are a struggle.”

Mortimer recently moved back to New York and has resumed her life as a socialite. With a full season on RHONY ahead of her, Mortimer is making the most out of her time on the show and hopes to hook up with a wealthy suitor.

Fanjul, meanwhile, denies the reports of his physical abuse. He also has a team of lawyers ready to pounce if Mortimer goes out of bounds and slanders his family’s name.

This won’t, however, stop Mortimer from bringing up her dark past on RHONY. In fact, Bravo TV reports that the trailer for the upcoming season features Mortimer confirming that she has a mugshot. Considering the situation behind her arrest, fans can expect Mortimer to reveal her version of the story at some point this season.

No word yet on wether or not Fanjul will have a cameo on the show.

Catch Tinsley Mortimer when Season 9 of the Real Housewives of New York premieres Wednesday nights on Bravo., check out the insane trailer below.

