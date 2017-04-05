‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Kailyn Lowry Working Things Out With Baby Daddy

Kailyn Lowry might have kept fans in the dark as to the paternity of her third baby, but a source has confirmed that the pair are working on repairing their relationship and starting off the child’s life as a couple.

Previously, Kailyn Lowry was incredibly tight-lipped on his identity, stating that she wasn’t sure how involved he would be in the child’s life. As such, he has become a man of mystery, one that Teen Mom 2 fans have been speculating the identity of since she confirmed her pregnancy.

An insider revealed that the pair are working on getting back together.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now. They’re working on things currently [to get back together],” the source revealed.

The unidentified source has also stated that Kailyn Lowry feels the father of her baby has always been supportive of her and there when she needed her, so the pair may just have a chance at working things out after all. The source also revealed that Kailyn Lowry is really excited for her new baby and that it was her choice to carry the baby despite being uncertain how involved the father would be in their lives.

Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #teenmom2 tonight ???? @leahdawn92mtv A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Through the years on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry has shown herself to be fiercely independent, so it may suit her just fine to parent on her own, whether or not she is romantically involved with the father of her new baby.

Although the identity of the father is unknown at this point, many think it is Chris Lopez, a man whom she attended college with. While thus far it is unconfirmed, Lopez tweeted recently about a “miracle child,” which Kailyn favorited before the tweet disappeared.

From our shoot for @day1.creations ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

In addition to keeping mum about the father’s identity, she has also not revealed the new addition’s gender. It appears she has not done so because she does not know either. On March 31, Kailyn Lowry tweeted that she had a nightmare that she was told the baby’s gender before the birth, confirming that she and the father of the baby are looking to be just as surprised as the rest of us.

I had a dream I was crying in the hospital bc the doctor told us the baby's sex before birth ???????? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 31, 2017

While Kailyn Lowry may reveal the name of the baby daddy if they do decide to work things out, she has confirmed that she will be spilling the tea on all of the drama in a new book. The author of two bestsellers, Kailyn Lowry has inked a deal for a third, which will cover the craziness of her divorce and getting pregnant amid the drama.

Some fans speculate that Kailyn Lowry got pregnant while her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was away in Qatar. However, this has not been confirmed or denied by either party. It is also suspected that Javi himself was also seeing other women during the final days of their marriage when things were undoubtedly on the rocks between the pair.

Javi Marroqui, however, has moved on and has been linked romantically to several women including Real World alum Madison Walls. Sources, however, confirm that the pair have already ended their brief relationship and that Javi is now back on the market.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry is glowing with her new pregnancy, excitedly tweeting to her fans that she’s picking out colors for the nursery. She has stated that she is going for a neutral gray, as this is likely the best for not knowing the sex of the child until it is born.

I can't wait to meet you ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

She has also excitedly shared sonogram photos of her baby, stating that she can’t wait to meet her new addition and is incredibly excited for his or her birth.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]