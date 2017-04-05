Sterling K. Brown Reveals Secret Behind His Six-Pack: ‘This Is Us’ Men Give Workout Tips For Insane Abs

Sterling K. Brown is ripped. The This Is Us star stunned fans when he recently posted a shirtless selfie that showed off his insane six-pack. Brown plays buttoned-up Pearson sibling, Randall, on the hit NBC drama, and he’s rarely seen without a shirt, so this was a must-see selfie for This Is Us fans.

In an interview with People, Sterling K. Brown revealed his secrets for staying fit. Sterling made it clear that he’s not in the gym 24/7 and that he follows a routine that works for his schedule.

“I try to get something in five days a week,” Sterling told People. “My work schedule doesn’t always accommodate my workout schedule, but I make do with what time I’ve got.”

Brown alternates his workouts by incorporating several types of activities, including sports with his friends and some solo gym time.

“I love basketball because it’s social, and you’re not even thinking about working out — you’re just playing a game, and getting great exercise at the same time,” Sterling revealed. “I also run, swim, bike, lift, do yoga. I just try to do something to sweat at least an hour a day.

Brown also does an ab workout that’s based on P90X’s “Ab Rover X” exercises. Brown does that an “abridged” version of the program daily.

As for his diet, Brown says he drinks a lot of water, gets his carbs in early in the day, then eats mostly vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats like avocado and olive oil.

Of course, Sterling K. Brown isn’t the only This Is Us star who boasts a buff bod. Sterling’s TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia, showed off his shirtless (and bottomless) self on the This Is Us pilot. Ventimiglia’s trainer told People magazine that he works out with the star three to five times a week where they move through a variety of strength-building exercises, including single leg squats, barbell deadlifts, heavy sled pulls and pushes, and front squats.

Ventimiglia has been working out for years, so much so that the actor told The Talk that This Is Us producers actually instructed him to tone down his exercise routine so that he would look more like a 36-year-old father of three in the early 1980s.

“This was the first time in my career, in 21 years, where the producers said, ‘Stop working out,'” the This Is Us star said. “They didn’t want me to work out because they wanted to make sure I didn’t look too modern of a man.”

Sterling K. Brown’s TV brother, Justin Hartley, is also known for his six-pack. Soap fans have seen it plenty of it from his days on The Young & the Restless, as have Smallville fans. Hartley told Dr. Oz that his body is the result of “being diligent in the gym and trying new things,” but it’s “90 percent diet.”

“I try to shock my muscles and do different things,” Hartley revealed, before dishing his biggest tip for rock hard abs, which is “stretching.”

Of course, when it comes to fitness, it may just be all in the family from the actors who comprise the Pearson clan. Last fall, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, and Justin Hartley were all named on the Top 12 Fittest Men of New Fall TV list by Men’s Fitness magazine. The trio made the cut alongside Joel McHale (The Great Indoors), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mo McCrae (Pitch), Daniel Sunjata (Notorious), Lucas Till (MacGyver) and more.

Sterling K. Brown may have a few more chances to show off his abs in the near future. In addition to his work on This Is Us, Sterling is shooting the movies Black Panther and The Predator.

Take a look at the video below to see Sterling K. Brown talking about his “award” for Best Courtroom Abs.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly]