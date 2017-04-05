Angelina Jolie’s Relationship With Her Brother Was Reportedly What Sent Brad Pitt ‘Over The Edge’

Angelina Jolie divorced Brad Pitt last September, but it now sounds like their relationship was troubled for years — and her brother was to blame. In an interview with Radar Online, filmmaker Ian Halperin revealed that Jolie’s brother, James Haven, was a big reason why the couple called it quits last year.

“James was so close to them that he was actually living with them,” Halperin shared. “It put Brad over the edge. Brad gave Ang the ultimatum; it’s him or me!”

Haven and Jolie share a controversial past. In 2000, the siblings shocked Hollywood when they made out on the red carpet. Although Halperin doesn’t think incest was happening, he admits that the kissing was a little too much. Fans will have to hear the complete take when Halperin’s new documentary, Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina, is released later this year.

Jolie filed for divorce in September after Pitt allegedly abused their oldest son, Maddox, on a private plane. Halperin claims that Jolie may have called Haven after the incident to report Pitt, but he hasn’t seen any evidence to back it up. Even still, Jolie’s close ties with her brother didn’t sit well with Pitt.

“It really made Brad uncomfortable how close James was. He wanted to be ‘hands on Brad dad’ and he didn’t need another nanny because they already have so many nannies,” Halperin explained. “Fast forward to present day, Angelina and James are as close as ever, and to this day they work together in the best interest of the kids.”

That said, Yahoo reports that Jolie just fired Haven from his position as the children’s nanny. Despite their close relationship, an insider claims Jolie thought the job was too taxing on Haven and dismissed him. Along with taking care of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six kids (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox), Haven was responsible for running the house, all of which got too exhausting in the end.

“She was worried about how exhausted he looked and realized he needed a break,” the source stated. “Brad is coming back into the kids’ lives, so things have calmed down a little. She’s grateful that James was there, but knows she can’t rely on him every step of the way.”

Things between Pitt and Jolie have settled down in recent months. Celebrity Insider reports that Pitt now has greater access to his six children and is planning on being there for Shiloh’s 11th birthday. A source told the outlet that Shiloh wants her dad to attend the birthday bash, even if that means being in the same room as Jolie.

Pitt has a few months before Shiloh’s birthday on May 27. This should give him enough time to break the ice with Jolie and prepare for the festivities. Of course, with their custody battle still pending, there’s no telling how Jolie will handle the situation.

In the meantime, Pitt has been slowly rebuilding with his life now that the drama with Jolie is dying down. When it comes to his dating life, however, fans shouldn’t expect Pitt to return to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, anytime soon.

According to Elle, Aniston’s good friend Chelsea Handler dispelled rumors of a potential reunion and says that Aniston doesn’t care about her ex-husband’s recent divorce. Handler also poked fun at the rumors about Pitt’s drug use and said it was probably brought on because he was “stuck in house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages.”

Pitt and Jolie have not commented on the rumors surrounding her brother’s involvement in the divorce. Halperin’s shocking documentary, meanwhile, is expected to be released in the coming months.

Tell us! Do you think Angelina Jolie and James Haven’s odd relationship was really one of the factors in her split from Brad Pitt? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images]