Mama June On Overweight Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ And Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’: ‘I Don’t Want Them to End Up Like I Did’

Mama June Shannon has lost an incredible amount of weight, shocking fans when she revealed her new, much smaller figure but now there is concern over the reality star’s young daughters who seem to be gaining weight as she loses. Mama June managed to drop more than 300 pounds through a combination of weight loss surgery, diet, and exercise. Now that the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is unrecognizably thin, many fans are wondering if any of her new habits have rubbed off on daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

It seems that Mama June is also concerned about the weight of her daughters. She recently discussed her fears for Alana and Lauryn with People and admitted that their weight gain (and loss) is a concern for her but what is she doing to correct all the bad habits they have picked up and even shared with the world?

“I don’t want them to go through what I went through in school or with surgery,” Mama June told People. “I’ve seen them lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?”

Prior to Mama June’s mission to lose weight and display it on her WEtv series Mama June: From Not To Hot, her family was known for their famously bad eating habits and for completely ignoring physical exercise. It seems that no one has forgotten Mama June’s special dish, which happened to be a favorite of Alana Thompson for years. It was the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star’s “Sketti” dinners that have been burned in many brains. The dish consisted of spaghetti noodles covered in a mixture of butter and ketchup. Sounds appetizing, right? It’s also a bowl full of carbs and fat with very little nutrition to speak of.

When asked about her daughters weight during an interview last month with the Domenick Nati Show, Mama June said that her daughters eat more vegetables than she does. She didn’t seem overly concerned about their diets at that point but lately, her viewpoint has apparently been changing because now, she worries that the children will possibly end up in her old 460-pound shoes. That’s definitely not what Mama Jun wants to happen.

At this point, Mama June’s weight loss surgeries and all the plastic surgery that has come behind it are ringing up to around $75,000. Her journey was documented by WEtv on Mama June: From Not To Hot and her road to a slimmer figure was not pretty and it certainly wasn’t easy. The list of surgeries are adding up now and include a gastric sleeve for weight loss, numerous skin removal surgeries, and a breast augmentation.

When it comes to her kids, Mama June says she isn’t forcing Alana and Lauryn to eat non-stop salads or be health freaks. She did admit that the family has been changing up their eating habits, though. She says they have cut back on desserts and even swapped out fried chicken for baked.

“Nobody taught me how to cook,” Mama June said. “So it’s a learning experience all the time and we look up new recipes.”

Hopefully, Mama June and her crew have at least given up “Skettis” for something more substantial. She has the help of a trainer who has been a huge influence on exercise and food choices. Now that Mama June has so much information about health and weight loss, many are hoping that she will pass the knowledge down and undo some of the bad habits that have been taught to her daughters.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images]