Kendall Lucas: Texas Coach Fired And Arrested For Having Sex With Female Student, Police Say

A Texas high school softball coach was arrested for allegedly having sex with a student over the course of two months. Kendall Lucas, 25, has been charged with having sexual encounters 10 times with a 17-year-old female Taylor High School student.

If Kendall Lucas is convicted on the sex with a minor charges levied against her, she could spend 20 years in an Austin area prison. The improper relationship with a student allegedly occurred from March through May last school year. Lucas is also a business teacher at the same high school and a coaching assistant for the volleyball team.

An investigation into the alleged sexual relationship between the female softball coach and the Taylor High School female student was initiated after the teenager confided in several friends, who later alerted officials at the Texas school.

According to a report by CBS Austin, Kendall Lucas not only turned herself in to local police officers, but she confessed to having sex with the teenager. Andrew Maddox, the Taylor High School principal, said he was both “shocked and dismayed” over the “disturbing” allegations against the softball coach in a letter sent home to parents. Maddox went on to say he would be working diligently to help the students at the Texas school come to terms with the shocking revelations.

So far, Austin police investigators do not know of any other students at the school who may have had a sexual or otherwise improper relationship with the Taylor High School coach. The school district serves about 3,200 students.

Taylor Independent School District administrators have not yet answered questions from the press about the arrest or confession of the softball coach.

“We have been made aware of a possible inappropriate situation involving a high school student and an adult employee,” An official statement from the school said.

The statement went on to say the school administration quickly responded to inquiries by the Taylor Police Department after the investigation was launched. Kendall Lucas has been placed on administrative leave, according to district officials. It remains unclear whether or not Lucas is still receiving a check courtesy of the Texas taxpayers or if the leave is unpaid. Because the investigation into the alleged sexual relationship with a student remains ongoing, no further comment is likely from the school.

The Kendall Lucas sex with a student case comes after a Texas middle school teacher was arrested for inappropriate behavior. The social studies teacher, Thomas Hosman, 45, was arrested on charges relating to the filming of female students changing clothes in a locker room, the Daily Mail reports. The video of minor girls undressing as reportedly posted on the internet. Hosman was arrested inside his classroom at Louise Junior High last week.

Only three full months into 2017 and numerous public school teachers have been arrested in multiple states. There have been at least half a dozen teachers arrested in the past week alone.

An ABC News report revealed an elementary school teacher in Louise, Texas, in the Houston area, was arrested on indecency with a child charges. The male teacher was also the coach of boys sports team at the school. He too was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Another teacher in the same school district was also arrested last week on unrelated charges.

Three teachers at Neville High School in the Monroe City School District in Louisiana have been charged with child abuse, MyArklaMiss.com reports. Rhode Island science teacher Charles Pearson was arrested after four female students told police officers he had inappropriately touched them. Person has been charged with 12 criminal counts related to the claims of the students, WPRI notes.

