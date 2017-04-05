What Happened To Jules Wainstein? Was She Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Or Did She Quit?

Jules Wainstein will be noticeably missing from the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City when the show premieres its ninth season later tonight on Bravo TV.

As her divorce from husband Michael continues to play out in the media, fans are wondering what happened to Jules Wainstein’s role on the show. Was she fired for a lackluster storyline during Season 8, or did she quit the series due to the messy nature of her divorce?

In June of last year, Reality Tea shared a report claiming the former reality star may have been fired after starring on The Real Housewives of New York City for just one season on the show.

“[Jules Wainstein] is just too nice and too normal to be on this show. It would be awful getting dumped by the show after she got dumped by her husband, but I would not be shocked if it happened,” the outlet explained.

A post shared by Julianne Wainstein (@juleswainstein) on Sep 24, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may recall, Jules Wainstein’s husband, Michael Wainstein, shockingly filing for divorce last year as rumors swirled in regard to his alleged affair with one of her friends. In the weeks that followed, the cops were called to their Manhattan apartment as they attempted to co-parent their children, son Jagger and daughter Rio.

Around the same time, a source spoke to Us Weekly magazine about Jules Wainstein’s then-upcoming exit from the series, claiming the network wasn’t on board with having yet another divorced woman on the show.

“Bravo isn’t asking [Jules Wainstein] back. She isn’t resonating with viewers [and] producers don’t want another divorced woman,” their insider explained.

Currently, the majority of The Real Housewives of New York City cast is divorced, including Bethenny Frankel, whose split from Jason Hoppy was finalized last year, and Ramona Singer, who parted ways with husband Mario years after after reportedly catching him cheating on her at their former home in The Hamptons.

Months after the Us Weekly magazine report, Jules Wainstein’s rep spoke to E! News and suggested it was her client’s decision to leave the show.

“[Jules Wainstein] is going good through a divorce and is putting her family first,” the rep explained.

A post shared by Julianne Wainstein (@juleswainstein) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:04am PST

Around the same time, Jules Wainstein confirmed the news with Bravo’s The Daily Dish and spoke of her time on the show.

“Overall, it was a great experience. I learned so much about myself. I learned so much about the ladies. They’re all successful in different ways. I learned different things from each and every one of them,” she said. “The best part of it, especially now, [with] what’s going on now, the show really made me feel capable — like I felt like if I didn’t have the show and this was going on I’d kind of feel lost. I feel very strong and like I got a little chutzpah. I feel empowered; it’s a show about women. Listen, I’m going through the worst time in my life, but on the other hand, life isn’t over and even though I’m 35, it could be the beginning.”

“Now with everything going on in my personal life, I want to focus on my family, my children, and make sure they are happy and healthy,” Jules Wainstein continued. “My children are young and with everything going on, the last thing I want is my divorce to be public and I have to protect them.”

To see more of Jules Wainstein’s former co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s Season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Chance Yeh/Getty Images]