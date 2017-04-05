‘Unacknowledged’: Documentary Claims To Expose Official Conspiracy To Enforce Secrecy About UFO, ET Phenomena

A new trailer for the documentary film, Unacknowledged: An Expose of the Greatest Secret in Human History, narrated by Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito, features Dr. Steven Greer, the veteran UFO disclosure activist who founded The Disclosure Project, a non-profit research group that aims to expose alleged government cover-up of information about UFOs and extraterrestrial intelligence (ETs). The group also seeks to uncover the suppression of alleged ET science-based free energy and propulsion technologies by encouraging government whistleblowers to come forward to share, in violation of official secrecy oath, insider knowledge about the alleged “super-secret and illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Projects (USAPs).”

In his latest documentary, Steven Greer claims to reveal how the world’s major powers have conspired to suppress vital UFO information, specifically, how world governments have over the years enforced secrecy about UFO information.

Unacknowledged presents information from The Disclosure Project files that allegedly give conclusive evidence that extraterrestrials have been visiting Earth for hundreds, if not thousands or millions of years. The evidence allegedly includes direct witness testimonies, documents, and footage.

The documentary also delves into Greer’s behind-the-scene research and meetings with high-level officials, including Laurence Rockefeller, a former CIA Director, top Pentagon military officials, and President Obama, through his adviser John Podesta, who was also Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair.

Greer claims to expose the extent of illegal secrecy about UFO information and close encounters of the fifth kind in official circles. He claims to expose a dark conspiracy to enforce UFO secrecy that was hatched in the 1950s — following the alleged crash of an extraterrestrial (UFO) ) craft near Roswell — by “criminal elements” within the “military-industrial-financial complex.”

A “silent coup d’etat” in the 1950s effectively blocked Congress, the U.S. President, and other world leaders, from access to some categories of highly classified research and development projects under the Unacknowledged Special Access Projects (USAPs).

The alleged highly-classified research programs include research into extraterrestrial technologies, such as free energy (zero point energy technology) and exotic propulsion technologies.

Greer and other disclosure activists believe that advanced free energy and propulsion technologies that can provide humans with boundless clean energy, end global poverty and reverse environmental damage are being covered up due to the fear that it would put Big Oil out of business.

According to Greer, the illegal cartel behind the suppression of UFO information and information about the existence of interstellar civilizations has illegally diverted trillions of dollars over the years into funding USAPs. USAPs are being conducted in secret underground bases in the U.S. and in other parts of the world.

“Unacknowledged will vividly paint a picture of the profound existential crisis and choice now facing humanity and the Earth: Continue with the status quo and face a near-extinction event, or embrace a new world free of poverty and pollution while we look forward to embrace an interstellar future. The one path leads to endless war, global climate and environmental catastrophe and upheaval; the other a world of peace, abundance and a sustainable interstellar civilization for thousands of years yet to come.”

The stunning technological developments under top secret projects since the 1950s have never been disclosed to the public but testimonies by high-level scientific experts and other credible sources prove that we are not alone in the universe and that extraterrestrial civilizations have been visiting Earth, according to Dr. Greer.

Greer, born on June 28, 1955, is a retired medical doctor. He studied medicine at the MAHEC University of North Carolina and earned his medical license in 1989, after completing his internship in 1988. He gave up his medical career in 1998 to pursue research into ET phenomena and engage in disclosure activism.

He is the founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI). He co-produced the controversial documentary film, Sirius, which premiered on April 22, 2013. In the documentary, Greer claimed to have compiled convincing ET evidence. He alleged that governments were covering up information and evidence about ETs, UFOs and close encounters of the fifth kind.

Sirius featured interviews with former government and military officials. The documentary presented a six-inch skeleton from the Atacama Desert which Greer and some members of the disclosure community claimed was evidence of extraterrestrial life.

However, Greer and other UFO disclosure activitists believe that recent developments point to an imminent disclosure event and that the clandestine forces suppressing the truth about ETs now realize that suppression of the information cannot continue indefinitely. Mounting evidence from an increasing number of military and NASA sources indicates that the clandestine cabals behind the enforcement of non-disclosure policy understand that they cannot hold back the floodgates of disclosure much longer.

