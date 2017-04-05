‘Marvel Heroes Omega’ Coming To PS4 And Xbox One This Spring, Beta Arriving Soon

After nearly four years on the PC, Marvel Heroes is making the leap to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Gazillion Entertainment announced a console port of the free-to-play multiplayer action-RPG is coming soon, though with some notable changes.

Marvel Heroes Omega will hit the PS4 and Xbox One sometime this Spring with a beta planned for both consoles prior to release. Sony’s console appears to be getting the preferred treatment at the moment as Gazillion will launch the game first there and has more detailed plans on the closed beta on that platform and the official announcement was made on the PlayStation Blog.

“While we like to think big at Gazillion, the fact of the matter is that we are a comparably smaller studio. Staggering our releases on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will ensure we deliver the best possible experience for players on both platforms,” the studio explained in a Console Q&A post.

Those interested in jumping in to play as their favorite Marvel superhero during the beta will have the opportunity to purchase a Founder’s Pack from the PlayStation Store to guarantee entry and various bonuses like unlocking certain characters and items. Gazillion’s Q&A post implies free codes will be handed out as well as all closed beta players will receive Daredevil, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen character.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive the Daredevil “Man Without Fear” costume plus discounts on in-game currency and limited time exclusive access to select heroes. Gazillion will only say it has plans for an Xbox One closed beta. Additional details are not forthcoming yet, but expect the same Founder’s Pack entry method to be available. The developer did mention it will have more news regarding Xbox LIVE subscriber bonuses similar to PlayStation Plus.

Don’t get too tied to any heroes that are purchased during the Marvel Heroes Omega closed beta. Gazillion confirmed it will be doing a complete wipe before the game goes into open beta on either console. Any Gs (the in-game currency) spent to unlock heroes will be returned to players to spend once again.

Interestingly, Marvel Heroes Omega will launch with less content than is currently available on the PC version. The raids, for example, will not be available initially.

This doesn’t mean console players will lack for things to do. Chapters 1-9 of the story campaign to fight Doctor Doom and Loki will be available along with various Operations, Legendary Missions, Trials, a Midtown Patrol, and the X-Men’s Danger Room.

There will be 38 heroes available at launch as well. The confirmed list so far includes Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Storm, Deadpool, Star-Lord, Rocket Racoon, and others from across in the announcement trailer. Hundreds of different costumes for the heroes will also be available for players to unlock with the in-game currency.

Well-known locations will also be used as the backdrop for these missions and other events. Players will journey from Manhattan, Avengers Tower, and Hell’s Kitchen to more exotic locales like the Savage Land, Madrippor, Latveria, and even Asgard.

While Gazillion will focus on bug fixes and improving social aspect of the game to start with, missing content, characters, and features will be added later.

Console and PC players should not expect any cross-play between the different platforms. The content differences between the console and PC versions will prevent that from happening. Additionally, PC gamers will not be able to transfer their Marvel Heroes 2016 progress or characters to Marvel Heroes Omega.

Marvel Heroes had a rough time at launch, but constant development efforts and re-launches as Marvel Heroes 2015 and then Marvel Heroes 2016 has improved the game quite a bit. It will be interesting to see how console gamers respond to the action RPG title.

[Featured Image by Gazillion Entertainment]