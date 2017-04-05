Bethenny Frankel’s Divorce From Jason Hoppy Impacted Her ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 9 Persona

Bethenny Frankel and LuAnn D’Agostino’s relationship took a turn for the worse during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 8, but now, the tension between them has subsided.

While chatting with People Magazine earlier this week, D’Agostino opened up about how Bethenny Frankel’s messy split from her now-ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, led her to fear for D’Agostino’s then-impending marriage.

“[Bethenny Frankel] is kind of worried about me because of the past and I’m getting married, and she’s a little nervous about it,” D’Agostino explained during her interview with People Magazine on April 4.

During the show’s eighth season, Bethenny Frankel claimed to have witnessed her co-star’s then-fiance, Tom D’Agostino Jr., making out for over an hour with a former Playboy model at the Regency Hotel in New York City. As fans will recall, the alleged incident took place just one day before LuAnn D’Agostino’s celebrated her engagement party in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I think part of the reason why she’s so upset is because she’s had problems in her marriage and went through a very difficult divorce and I think she’s worried about me,” the newly married D’Agostino explained.

Although Bethenny Frankel’s Season 8 relationship with D’Agostino was extremely strained, her Season 9 persona on The Real Housewives of New York City has reportedly changed for the better, and that may be due to the fact her divorce from Hoppy has finally been finalized.

“[Bethenny Frankel] and I are cool,” D’Agostino confirmed. “We’re good. She’s finally got divorced, so she’s happy, and I finally got married, so it’s all good.”

Bethenny Frankel got married to Jason Hoppy in 2010, and in late 2012, they separated.

Despite Bethenny Frankel’s brief marriage, her divorce from Hoppy was anything but. For years, they remained locked in a bitter dispute over their finances and plans to split custody of their young daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy.

Continuing on to People Magazine, D’Agostino said that the allegations made by Bethenny Frankel were only the tip of the iceberg when it came to the ladies’ comments about Tom.

“I must say, the girls are trepidatious about me getting married because of Tom’s past, but I’m a grown woman,” D’Agostino said. “Tom and I are very good together. We’re very happy. So I understand where it’s coming from, but I know what I’m doing.”

Following the dramatic eighth season of The Real Housewives of New York City, LuAnn D’Agostino traveled back to Palm Beach, Florida, where she and Tom said their “I dos.”

Now, after facing the allegations of her co-star, D’Agostino said that she and Tom are doing great.

“We’re happy, and the housewives are finally happy for me,” she said.

While Bethenny Frankel and LuAnn D’Agostino’s friendship is now intact, the new wife noted that it is never easy to relive difficult moments on The Real Housewives of New York City.

“It’s never easy to relive something like that, dragged back through it, but I don’t let it get under my skin. For me, it’s the past, and I’m someone who very much looks forward to the future,” D’Agostino admitted. “I don’t dwell in the past. I know that’s over and my future is so bright with Tom so that’s what I look forward to.”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel, LuAnn D’Agostino, and their co-stars, tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 tonight, Wednesday, April 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

