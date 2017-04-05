Bella Hadid has some serious exposure, in magazines, television, social media, and even billboards, and Hadid has decided with this platform, she wants to step up, loud and proud, and speak out about her Muslim heritage. Particularly in light of the agendas President Donald Trump is trying to push in terms of Muslim countries and travel bans, Bella wants the world to know that she is proud to be the daughter of a refugee father.

Bella Hadid, along with siblings Gigi and Anwar, are the children of a Dutch mother, RHOBH Yolanda Hadid, and Palestinian (born in Israel) father, Mohamed Hadid, who has also made appearances on the Bravo show, says Inquisitr. Mom Yolanda was previously married to David Foster, but changed her name back to Hadid to share a name again with her kids.

Sneak of my @PORTERmagazine cover shot in the beautiful Bahamas by the man @TERRYRICHARDSON styled by ???? @georgecortina dream team ????@dickpageface on face @bartpumpkin on hair ???????? Order in the next 24 hours to get a copy early #PORTERmagazine full story out April 7th Thank you everybody!!! xx A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Bella Hadid credits her Muslim faith and her family bond for giving her the strength to stand up, and tell her fans and followers that she is Muslim and proud. Particularly in this political climate, she believes it is critical to share her thoughts on the topic of racism and prejudice.

She speaks of her pride of both sides of her family, and says that her father, Mohamed Hadid, came here as a refugee and built a successful business.

“My dad was a refugee when he first came to America, so it’s actually very close to home for my sister [Gigi] and brother [Anwar] and me.”

Dad Mohamed Hadid was born of Palestinian parents in Israel, but the family was expelled from Israel (then Nazareth) when Mohamed was very young. The family then fled the territory for the United States, where he was educated, and thrived.

“[My dad] was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim.”

Finally… Paris..! can't wait to be back with my Dior family… the most unreal @evaherzigova ???????? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Bella Hadid, along with her sister Gigi put her words into action after the Trump travel ban and marched in New York with a sign that said that people of all religions are human. Hadid says that she was encouraged to see so many people of different backgrounds marching in support. Bella believes that it’s time that people simply treat others with kindness regardless of background.

“We shouldn’t treat people as if they don’t deserve kindness just because of their ethnicities. It’s just not right. And that message — to be compassionate whenever possible — that’s so important to me.”

Bella Hadid says that she has great pride about her Islamic faith, and her father’s struggle to make it to the United States. Mohamed Hadid’s family lived in Nazareth (Israel), Syria, and Lebanon before making their way to America, where he is said to now be worth $200 million. Bella Hadid’s mom, Yolanda, is also an immigrant, making her way to the U.S. from Holland as a model. Bella Hadid stresses that she is immensely proud of both of these immigrant success stories.

