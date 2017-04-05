‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: How Does Jon Snow Find Out About His Family History?

Game of Thrones Season 7 is right around the corner, and there are so many questions that fans are dying to get answers to. Perhaps the biggest question of them all is when and how Jon Snow will find out that he’s not Ned Stark’s son, but actually the son of his sister, Lyanna Stark.

According to Pop Sugar, it was revealed in Season 6 of Game of Thrones that Jon Snow is not the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, but actually his nephew. In a vision had by Bran Stark, young Ned is seen promising his dying sister, Lyanna, that he will protect Jon. This means not revealing that his true father is Rhaegar Targaryen. This revelation confirmed the huge fan theory that Jon has Targaryen blood and with that a claim to the iron throne.

However, Jon has no idea that he’s part of the Targaryen family, whose only other living member is the Khaleesi herself, Daenerys, and she wants the throne for herself. Will Season 7 finally be the season when Jon finds out the truth about his parentage, and if so, how will the news be delivered?

It seems that there is a good possibility that Bran will tell him. Bran, who has considered Jon his brother for many years is seemingly the only person who knows about the shocking secret, and the information will have to come from him somehow. However, Game of Thrones has loved killing off the Stark children, and Bran’s future hangs in the balance. Can Bran find a way to reunite with Jon and tell him the life-changing news? If not, there is the possibility that Bran could pass the information on to someone who would deliver it to Jon. Sam, perhaps?

Another Game of Thrones fan theory reveals that Jon Snow may actually discover the news himself. Jon is currently living back in Winterfell with Sansa after the two took down Ramsay Bolton. The theory claims that below the town where the Stark family crypt is, there is a grave for Jon which reveals his true parentage. If this theory is true, it would be a shocking revelation for Jon to know he’s been living so close to the truth his whole life.

Perhaps the show’s backbone character, Tyrion Lannister, will be the one to deliver the news. As many Game of Thrones fans know, Tyrion is a self-proclaimed knower of things and since spoilers have already confirmed Jon and Daenerys will meet in Season 7, perhaps Dany’s right-hand man will figure it out for himself. Jon and Daenerys could share a connection, or Jon could be able to control the dragons, which would hint that he has Targaryen blood.

Of course, a popular fan theory is that Tyrion Lannister is also a member of the Targaryen family, and if the three remaining Targaryen’s coming to together to rule Westeros could be the show’s endgame.

The final option is that a third party could tell Jon Snow that he’s a Targaryen. While it seems that Ned Stark and now Bran were the only people to know Lyanna’s secret, nothing ever stays hidden for long. A character such as Littlefinger or Varys, who always seem to know what’s going on in everyone else’s lives, could be the one to drop the bombshell on Jon in Season 7.

Game of Thrones returns for Season 7 on HBO Sunday, July 16. The new season will include only seven episodes and set up for the eighth and final season of the hit show in 2018.

What are your thoughts on the Game of Thrones fan theories about how Jon Snow will learn his true parenting?

