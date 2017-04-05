Vicki Gunvalson On Brooks Ayers: ‘RHOC’ Star Keeping Up With Ex-Boyfriend?

Vicki Gunvalson has tried to move on from the drama with Brooks Ayers that plagued her for years. Many of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars believed that Brooks had lied about having cancer, but Vicki kept defending him. She kept telling stories about taking him to the hospital, being involved with his treatment, and even getting Terry Dubrow to help him out. However, Ayers eventually admitted to lying about his medical records and Gunvalson had to rebuild her reputation. She broke up with him, and he moved to Florida. While she stayed in touch with Brooks for a while, she eventually stopped talking to him.

According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson is now revealing that Brooks has left Florida and is now residing in Indianapolis. Apparently, a viewer spotted Brooks Ayers at a restaurant and sent the picture to Vicki to let her know exactly where he was hanging out. And it sounds like Vicki knew exactly where he was, as she acknowledged that he was indeed living there now.

Pamper yourself every once and a while A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

“Omg Vicki Gunvalson look who made it to Indy!!” one person wrote to Vicki, sharing a picture of Brooks Ayers sitting in a restaurant, to which Gunvalson replied, “Yep he lives there now.”

Of course, many people would love to see Gunvalson move on from the Brooks drama. She has been criticized many times for the way she handled the situation, including when she chose to believe Ayers over her own daughter. One person hopes that Vicki is now putting her family first and not letting her business or boyfriend take the spotlight.

“I hope you are not putting work before your family I m not a troll at all but watched series yr daughter was so I’ll and you left her with her two boys yr grandsons you literally went I m gone I need to work. Lovely office but put yr kids before that just saying,” one person wrote to Vicki Gunvalson on Instagram after she announced that she was opening a new office for her COTO Insurance business.

It's good to be celebrating our birthdays together! Here's to all our Aries friends. #woohoo #woopitup #followme #aries A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

While Vicki might have worked on her relationships, she hasn’t exactly worked on her friendships with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. She and Shannon Beador used to be cordial, but they practically refuse to film together these days. And it sounds like this upcoming season could be an interesting one. On her blog last year, Gunvalson revealed that she did have some damaging information about Shannon and her husband, but she never really talked about it.

“The truth of the matter is, I know something that is very hurtful about the Beadors which she has lied about. I have no desire to hurt her or her family, but she has hurt me beyond words and I don’t know what to do about her anymore. I simply want her to stay away from me, to stop talking crap about me and my family for attention and to just focus on her family and what makes her happy. I don’t like this type of friendship, and don’t have these issues with my friends outside of this circle of women. I have compassion for people that are hurting, and don’t want to make things worse for her or for her family,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote on her Bravo blog last year for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson knowing where Brooks Ayers lives these days? Do you think she still talks to him, even though she has publicly said that she wants nothing to do with him?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]