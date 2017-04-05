Goldberg’s Retirement From WWE: Check Out His Greatest WWE Matches [Video]

At the recently held WrestleMania 33, there were many instances that amazed the fans. The in-ring proposal of John Cena to Nikki Bella and The Undertaker’s sudden retirement from WWE turned many heads and tugged at the fans heart strings. After Monday Night Raw, Bill Goldberg addressed the crowd and gave a speech that seemed to imply that the 50-year-old wrestler is also following The Undertaker’s path, and he is going to retire as an active wrestler.

At WrestleMania 33, Goldberg lost the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar. The wrestler did not show up during the televised broadcast of Monday Night Raw. Instead, he headed directly to the ring to give a heartfelt speech.

Goldberg originally returned to the WWE last October after more than 12 years away from the wrestling business. During the “Raw Talk,” the father of one child stated that he did not like when all the WWE fans booed him and cheered for Brock Lesnar when he was heading out to the ring.

“You can boo me, or you can cheer me, but the fact is that little boy is the reason my heart still beats.”

Apart from talking about his recent game, Goldberg thanked all his fans and even showed his gratitude for the WWE for allowing him back in the ring for the last few months and added that “this could possibly be the last time you ever see me in the ring.”

Although, he ended his sentence by adding, “Never say never.” So, it means that Goldberg is not completely done with WWE, and fans may see him back in action in the future.

If WrestleMania 33 was, in fact, Goldberg’s last WWE match, then let’s have a look at few of his earlier bouts that made him the man that once terrified many wrestlers, including Big Show, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar.

1. Winning the U.S. Championship And His Undefeated Streak:

On Sept. 22, 1997’s episode of Nitro, Goldberg defeated Hugh Morrus in his debut match. Soon after that, his succession of wins saw him quickly advancing up the card, and he was pushed as a singles wrestler.

Bill Goldberg had to win 74 times in a row before he got the opportunity for the belt. After his 74th consecutive wins on television, he challenged Raven for the United States Heavyweight Championship that Raven had won the night before at Spring Stampede.

Raven’s Flock interfered in the match, but Bill Goldberg overpowered them all and became the U. S. Champion.

2. Feud With The Giant aka Big Show:

WWE fans still remember the 1998 game between Goldberg and Big Show because it was for the first time when Goldberg jackhammered and suplexed the 440-pound Big Show.

Check out the video below and see for yourself how Goldberg made one of the most powerful moves in the WWE history.

3. Unforgiven 2003:

The 2003 fight between Goldberg and Triple H was titled Unforgiven 2003. Many of the Goldberg’s fans gave up on him after his loss at SummerSlam. But the live crowd at Unforgiven 2003 proved that Goldberg is invincible.

Once Triple H realized that he couldn’t win the fight with Goldberg, he placed a bounty on him. In the meantime, Goldberg wrestled with Shawn Michaels, Mark Henry, Kane, Ric Flair and Batista (who cashed in the bounty placed by Triple H).

4. The Royal Rumble Match:

After winning a battle royal on Raw, Goldberg won the right to be entrant number 30 in Royal Rumble match. Goldberg was dominating the Royal Rumble match, but due to a sneak attack F-5 by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, he was thrown out by Kurt Angle.

5. No Way Out 2004:

At the main event of the SmackDown’s exclusive show, Brock Lesnar was set to defend his WWE Championship against Eddie Guerrero. Goldberg was provided with the front row ticket by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

After few minutes into the fight, Goldberg returned to the area and cost Lesnar his WWE Championship title.

There are many more memorable fights that proved that Goldberg has remained one of the finest WWE Superstars of this generation.

Although, his retirement is not yet official, but fans are going to miss him if, just like The Undertaker, he decides never to return to the ring.

