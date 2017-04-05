Justin Bieber Reportedly Struggling, Turns To Superstar Barbra Streisand As Mentor In ‘Cruel’ Show Biz

It’s not easy being a superstar at 23, and Justin Bieber has been struggling to find his way as the prince of pop music. Although Usher is known as Justin’s mentor, now another superstar, Barbra Streisand, reportedly has come to his rescue. Will Streisand and Bieber work together on a project in the future, or is Babs focused only on guiding the Biebs to achieve a new phase of his career?

Thus far, Barbra allegedly has been secretly mentoring Justin as he struggles, and the “Baby” singer has reportedly set a goal of being as “relevant” as Streisand as he ages, an insider told Radar Online.

The source revealed that Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, was seen in a secret session with Barbra’s manager, Martin Erlichman. Streisand’s manager provided Scooter with the legendary songstress’ advice for Justin.

“Barbra and Martin have seen it all,” pointed out the insider.

“[Streisand and her manager] have negotiated every aspect of a cruel business and are now passing on advice to [Bieber] and his manager.”

The mentoring arrangement has been gradually growing for some time, according to the source, who revealed that the recent secret meeting between Babs’ and the Biebs’ managers wasn’t the first such session, “and it won’t be the last.”

As for the possibility of Justin recording with Barbra, or seeing Bieber and Streisand on stage, the insider revealed that probably won’t happen in the near future.

“Babs and Justin are not working on a secret project together and they certainly have no plans to record together,” said the source.

Instead, the meetings between Streisand’s and Bieber’s management teams are focusing on providing Justin with a mentor along with career advice, added the insider.

“Show business can be very cruel and Justin wants to still be relevant 60 years into his career like Barbra is.”

As for details on Bieber’s struggles, the singer has faced criticism about his performance in recent concerts, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

After completing the Sydney phase of his world tour, fans were left with a negative impression after allegations that he had snarled at fans. One individual who requested a photo with the Biebs reportedly received a succinct slam.

“You guys suck,” Bieber allegedly said.

Moreover, when a hopeful admirer attempted to snag a selfie, Justin reportedly tossed out another slam.

“You make me sick,” Justin allegedly informed the eager fan.

All or nothing A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Bieber also reportedly was seen flipping the bird to media who tracked him down on Makepeace Island in Queensland, co-owned by billionaire Richard Branson. Although Justin could have stayed hidden among the trees and villas, he was in clear view of the cameras as he stood at the edge of the water.

Beyond the allegations of rude behavior, Bieber was attacked by critics for losing his enthusiasm and energy for his performances. FairfaxMedia’s music critic Bernard Zuel accused the Biebs of going through an automatic routine during one show.

“You can almost see the brain ticking over saying two songs down, 19 to go… and, um, oh that’s right, raise microphone in the air.”

Other critics have accused him of flopping around the stage and lip-syncing, and Bieber also was slammed for “phoning in” his performances. He attracted additional criticism for ordering fans in Manchester to stop yelling because he wanted to look into their eyes and ensure they were “having a moment.”

Justin has discussed the challenges of surviving for so long as a young pop star. He halted his “intimate backstage experiences” at $925 per experience, saying they made him feel “drained and unhappy,” and also sought to clarify the pressure he feels.

“The pressure of meeting people’s expectations of what I’m supposed to be is so much for me to handle and a lot on my shoulders,” admitted Bieber.

[Featured Image by Kevin Mazur/Handout via Getty Images]