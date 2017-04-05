‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: What’s The Meaning Behind That Toy Soldier Daryl Finds?

The Walking Dead Season 7 is officially in the books. Although the Season 7 finale was more action-packed than many of the episodes before it, the episode still left fans with many unanswered questions. One of the biggest mysteries of the show is the meaning behind the wooden toy soldier that Daryl found.

According to Pop Sugar, The Walking Dead is great at leaving little clues and Easter eggs for fans to find throughout the episodes. However, the wooden toy soldier that Daryl, played by Norman Reedus, finds doesn’t seem like too much of a mystery. Fans of the show may remember that back in Season 6, Dwight is seen carving a soldier like that out of wood. This leads to the conclusion that the soldier was left there by Dwight, and that the message stating, “Didn’t know,” was his way of telling Daryl, Rick, and the rest of the group that he didn’t know The Scavengers were working with Negan to betray them.

Walking Dead viewers watched the penultimate episode of Season 7 as Dwight came to Alexandria on his own in hopes of helping Rick and his group take down Negan. Of course, Daryl wanted to tear Dwight limb from limb after Dwight kidnapped him, stole his vest and bike, killed Denise, and was party to the night when Negan killed Glenn and Abraham. Fans did not get to see what came of the conversation between Rick and Dwight, but since he went back to Negan, it seems that the two worked out a deal. Perhaps Dwight will now be a mole for Rick so that he can stay a step ahead of what Negan is planning.

How betrayal and sacrifice led to the “awesome” battle in Alexandria #TWD: https://t.co/nBaL6BDzol pic.twitter.com/CsHHeMBiG4 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 4, 2017

In The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, Rick and his group declared war on Negan and The Saviors. The Alexandrians, joined by the people from The Kingdom and Hilltop, formed an alliance that had Negan and The Saviors fleeing from Alexandria. The good guys may have won the battle, but the war is just beginning. Negan immediately returned to his home at The Sanctuary and revealed that The Saviors would be going to war against the three groups. Of course, Negan has more manpower than Rick, but Rick’s group are more than likely going to think of a clever strategy to help them achieve their goal of taking down Negan once and for all.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Walking Dead Season 8 will begin airing in October, and fans can likely expect a lot of action and fight scenes when the show returns. Comic book spoilers suggest that Rick and Negan’s groups will be in an all-out war and that many lives will be lost along the way. The season could likely end with Negan finally being captured, but will he suffer his comic book fate?

In the comics, Negan is taken prison and forced to live out his days behind bars in Alexandria. The villain is still alive and well in the comic series, but playing that out on television would likely be boring, and not a great use of actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s time and energy. However, there are a couple of options. The show could stray from the comics and kill off Negan in Season 8, or perhaps have him escape the jail cell in some other way. Perhaps after he’s fallen from power, Negan will become a member of Rick’s group and fall in line with their way of life. Only time will tell.

[Featured Image by AMC Television Network]