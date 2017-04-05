Mama June Shannon Reveals How Much She Weighs After Losing 300 Pounds

Mama June Shannon shocked the world with her stunning weight loss transformation after dropping hundreds of pounds, and now she’s revealing exactly how much she weighs and breaking down her plastic surgeries.

Mama June revealed her new weight in a new interview, confirming the number she sees on the scale after showing her incredible weight loss journey on the reality show From Hot To Not.

Showing off her new figure, Mama June confirmed that she’s lost 300 pounds on her weight loss journey and now weighs just a little more than 160 pounds.

“I’m in the 160s. I’m probably four or five pounds off from being there,” Mama June said of her exact weight during a candid interview about her new body with Entertainment Tonight.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star admitted that she weighed 460 pounds at her heaviest, stating that she’s “happy” she’s been able to drop the incredible amount of weight that was all documented on the WE tv reality show.

“I’m happy that I went through with it and got what I wanted,” Mama June said of losing 300 pounds, revealing that she’s “been wanting it a long time” after she gained notoriety through her pageant daughter Alana on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras.

“Y’all are seeing me what I’ve always seen myself as. I was seeing this always,” Mama June Shannon continued of her new look. “I look at old pictures and I’m like, ‘That’s not me, that’s not me.’ And that’s true.”

The reality star then admitted that she’s not exactly sure what size her 160-pound frame fits in right now, despite her weight loss journey on From Hot To Not being advertised as Mama June becoming a size 4.

“I don’t know,” June said when asked what size she is now after losing an incredible 300 pounds.

Pointing to her jeans, Mama June told Entertainment Tonight that she was wearing a size 5 during the interview but claimed that they were “too big” for her ever-shrinking frame.

Mama June did then admit that she now fits into a size 4 when it comes to dresses, but told the outlet that she “honestly” didn’t know about her new size. “I haven’t been shopping at all,” the reality star confessed.

But while Mama June’s 300-pound weight loss and new 160-pound frame is certainly impressive, the From Not To Hot star told People this week that she did have a little help when it comes to how she managed to lose the weight.

Mama June opened up about her weight loss surgeries to the magazine, revealing that her transformation cost her around $75,000 from start to finish.

Mama June’s surgeon Dr. Daniel G. Kolder of Pacifica Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery revealed the details of her plastic surgeries to People, confirming that June had a breast lift, a tummy tuck, liposuction, a facelift and an arm lift as part of her weight loss transformation, mainly to remove excess skin and fat.

“I don’t consider a tummy tuck or face skin removal ‘plastic surgery.’ I believe it’s something that makes you feel better than you did with the skin hanging,” Mama June told the magazine of why she opted to have the surgeries. “I can promise you I’m never going back to my old size. I’m happy where I’m at.”

Mama June also confessed to having gastric sleeve surgery which is thought to have set back the reality star between $8,000 and $10,000 and prevents her from overeating, while Honey Boo Boo’s mom also got veneers on her teeth to enhance her smile to complete her shocking transformation.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]