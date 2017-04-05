Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Enjoy Married Life — Not Bothered By Brad And Angelina Divorce

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s marriage is going strong amid rumors of the Friends star trying to connect back with ex-husband Brad Pitt. In fact, Theroux and Aniston do not care or get bothered one bit about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage of almost two years is going great. The couple is paying no heed to any kind of troubling rumors and is actually looking forward to working together. In a recent interview, HBO series The Leftovers actor revealed that he is looking forward to writing a role for the wife.

While promoting The Leftovers Season 3, which will premiere on April 16, 2017, the Zoolander actor said that he is focusing on writing and might collaborate with wife in writer-actor partnership.

“Right now I’m actually going to be focused on writing… If the right thing came around I would definitely [write] it. We toss around ideas occasionally, but it’s got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think. But yeah, it would be fantastic if we were able to do something together.”

The Leftovers actor also revealed during his conversation with Daily Mail that Aniston is very supportive of him and approves his half-naked newly launched poster. Theroux said that Aniston liked the new poster for The Leftovers Season 3.

Not only this, the Friends actress’ best friend Chelsea Handler also went on a rant when asked if Aniston has any views on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce. Handler called Jolie a lunatic and added that “I don’t think Jen cares about what’s going on and it’s crazy that people think she does. As if she’s sitting around caring about [Angelina Jolie]! I know I don’t.”

The comedian-actress, who hosts her talk show, titled Chelsea, added fuel to rumors that the Oceans actor is drinking and smoking weed that led to his divorce with Mr. And Mrs. Smith‘s co-star.

“I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages? Oh yeah, because he married a f***ing lunatic, that’s why!”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux married on August 5, 2015, at their Bel-Air estate that they bought together in Los Angeles for roughly $22 million. The Friends actress’ wedding with the 45-year-old actor happened in a private ceremony. Recently, the Leftovers star revealed that they both wanted it to be a low-key affair.

“It’s so much more special when it’s just your closest friends and family and it’s lovely. [Aniston and I] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don’t want it to be hectic.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer has not taken on any television projects as a lead since her iconic character Rachel Green in Friends. She has done cameo roles in many TV series including South Park, Partners, Dirt, and 30 Rock. According to reports, Aniston will only return for television shows if it is with some premium cable network.

Theroux is currently busy promoting The Leftovers Season 3, and also has two upcoming movie projects. He will be voicing Lord Garmadon in The Lego Ninjago Movie by Charlie Bean, which will release on September 22, 2017.

The actor will also be seen in a sci-fi mystery movie titled Mute. Accompanying Theroux will be Alexander Skarsgård and Paul Rudd. The movie will be about a mute man with violent past looking for the love of his life, who has mysteriously disappeared. The film will be directed by Duncan Jones and will be distributed by Netflix.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]