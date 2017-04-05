Meghan King Edmonds Filming ‘RHOC’ With Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador?

Meghan King Edmonds is rumored to be taking some time away from reality television to spend time with her daughter, Aspen King Edmonds. While Meghan hasn’t said anything about leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind, many sources say that she’s not returning to the show. Heather Dubrow did release a statement a while back, saying that she would not be returning to the show, as she had some other career opportunities she wanted to pursue. So when Meghan recently posted a picture with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, some people wondered if she was indeed filming the show.

According to a new Instagram post, Meghan King Edmonds is now revealing that she’s hanging out with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, but she didn’t share whether they were filming the show together. The ladies are currently filming the show, but King Edmonds didn’t reveal whether there was a camera crew nearby.

“We brought all the beaches…,” Meghan wrote on an Instagram photo, revealing that she’s spending time with both Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

We brought all the beaches… ???????????????????????? A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

King Edmonds thought about leaving the show because of the way the ladies were behaving last year during a trip to Ireland. Kelly Dodd knew King Edmonds before coming on the show, but her behavior had Meghan questioning their friendship. In her blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County, King Edmonds opened up about how her friend had really dug herself into a hole with Judge and Shannon.

“That whole evening Kelly continued to dig herself a hole with all of the ladies. First, the Jewish stereotype was crossing a line and then saying that Heather couldn’t afford their lots so they had to get a loan? Getting a loan doesn’t exactly mean they couldn’t afford it. And then to hear the comment she made about Tamra’s daughter? Tamra looked so broken during that scene and that never should have been brought up. When Kelly came back to the room and was filling me in on everything that happened, all I was thinking was about how happy I was that I missed everything. But at the same time Kelly truly felt attacked and if perception is reality then she has and had my empathy,” Meghan King Edmonds wrote in her blog about her friendship with Kelly Dodd, according to Bravo.

But Judge hasn’t completely distanced herself from The Real Housewives of Orange County franchise. She’s still filming the show and she’s keeping up with her fellow housewives in Beverly Hills. And she recently reached out to Dorit Kemsley, who had a confrontation with her co-stars — something Judge can relate to.

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

“Dorit Kemsley, just watched… OMG I feel horrible for you. You handled yourself,” Tamra tweeted to Dorit after watching the dramatic fight in Hong Kong on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to which some fans told her that she was doing the same thing

“U did the same thing to Kelly Dodd in Ireland but now you feel bad for the victim? #Trash,” one person wrote to Tamra, reminding her that she had ganged up on Kelly Dodd last season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, to which the Real Housewives star replied, “hell No I didn’t.”

“OMG I CAN’T believe your saying NO?? I can’t What are these women taking 2 4get?” another person chimed in, saying that Tamra forgot her own behavior rather fast.

And it is this behavior that Meghan King Edmonds is trying to get away from, especially now that she’s a mother. King Edmonds did reveal that she wasn’t sure she wanted to bring her daughter around the drama last year, but maybe she’s changed her mind this year.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds’ Instagram post? Do you think she’s filming the show with Tamra and Shannon?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Favored.by]