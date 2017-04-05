John Cena, Nikki Bella Engaged: New Details Revealed For WWE Fighters

John Cena and Nikki Bella amazed their millions of fans when the WWE professional wrestler John asked the two-time WWE Diva’s Champion Nikki to marry him in front of 70,000 WWE fans. The 39-year-old wrestler won the tag team match against The Miz and Maryse and took the splendid opportunity to ask Nikki to marry him. As of now, the engaged couple is going to take some time from their busy schedule and will spend some quality time together.

The newly-engaged couple’s relationship has been public since John’s divorce with Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2012. During that time, Nikki had just lost the Diva’s Championship against Layla. Their off-screen romance became a talk of the WWE fans after their relations was shown on Total Divas and Total Bellas. During her earlier interview with Diva Dirt, Nikki Bella talked about her relationship with John and revealed that it was the Legendary movie star who asked her out for dinner.

“It just kind of started out like a dinner date and I have to admit we were friends for so many year. But then when you make it romantic, I couldn’t even say a word to him.”

Even John had shared similar thoughts in the past. During his interview with Us Weekly in 2016, he gushed about Nikki Bella and stated that she is the love of his life.

“She’s truly the love of my life, and she deserves to be treated as such,” he continued. “Because we’re in the same industry, she truly understands that there will be fans that are looking for a different sort of admiration, but it takes two to be disrespectful, and I would like to think that in most every encounter, I try to treat her with as much respect as I can.”

Now that John Cena and Nikki Bella are officially engaged, fans of WWE are wondering what the Total Divas power couple is going to take things ahead.

John Cena’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from performing in WWE fights, John Cena has landed many acting jobs in the past. He shared screen time with Amy Schumer in 2015 release Trainwreck. After the cameo in the comedy film, he was featured in Sisters and Daddy’s Home. His next film, The Wall, is currently in post-production and will show him as an American soldier who is trapped by an Iraqi sniper.

As earlier reported by Inquisitr, John Cena’s next project is titled The Pact, and it will follow the story of three fathers who learn that their daughters have decided that they are going to lose their virginity on their prom night.

The Pact is tentatively scheduled to go into production from April 19. According to WWE’s official website’s Tickets & Events sections, the 16-time world champion is not advertised until around the next SummerSlam.

Nikki Bella’s Future Projects

The 33-year-old Nikki joined John Cena’s side after Maryse slapped Cena on MizTV and escaped the ring with The Miz. Maryse’s escape lead to Daniel Bryan making a mixed tag-team match between John and Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

As WWE fans know, John and Nikki won the match, and soon after winning the game, John asked Nikki to marry him.

After the game and the proposal, Nikki revealed that she is going to take some time off to recover from her neck injury. Many fans wondered that after the engagement and neck injury, John Cena’s fiancé will announce her retirement from WWE. Instead, Nikki tweeted that she is not retiring from WWE and will soon be back in the ring.

This isn't goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then…. BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED!… pic.twitter.com/3OB6QjUnvU — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017

Can't wait for the day I can lace up my kicks throw on my jersey put on my SnapBack & come back home. Until then..Stay Fearless Bella Army! — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017

Do you think the upcoming SmackDown will be as interesting as ever given the fact that John Cena will not be there? When do you think Nikki Bella and John Cena will get married? Share your thoughts below in the comments thread.

