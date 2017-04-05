Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce Cancelled: Marrying Again In Big Ceremony

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce is reportedly completely off the table with sources revealing that they are definitely getting married again. The popular Ben and Jen couple of Hollywood broke many hearts with their announcement of separating, but things are looking good for the duo.

It is reported many times by leading tabloids that Affleck and Garner’s divorce is mostly not happening. However, no official statement regarding Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s separation plans have been released since their announcement two years ago.

In a recent report, sources claim that Garner and Affleck will not be divorcing at all. It went on to add that they are actually currently busy in a planning a huge ceremony for renewing their vows. The report further said that Ben and Jen will remarry later this year, making it a very public affair.

“Now they’re back on track, Jen is desperate to make things official again, and they’re set to renew their vows in a copycat ceremony to their actual wedding – only this time with a far larger party.”

Not only this, the Pearl Harbor co-stars will be getting married again in Turks and Caicos, where they had made vows for the first time in 2005. Affleck and Garner’s marriage had taken place on June 29, 2005, in a private ceremony. Affleck’s Argo co-star, Victor Garber, and his husband, Rainer Andreesen, were the only guests.

In the light of recent reports, it is being said that decision to reconcile might have come after Batman v Superman actor overcame his alcohol addiction. The 44-year-old actor addressed his estranged wife as co-parent, but revealed that she had been so supportive in helping him to get his life on track again.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be … I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

The wonderful rehab recovery made by the Justice League actor sure came as great news for the family. After the announcement to overcome alcohol addiction, Affleck and Garner were spotted getting cozy and comfortable in each other’s company. They both looked very happy together, which lead to many rumors that the Ben and Jen duo might get back together.

In the recent past, People Magazine confirmed that Garner does not want to divorce the Batman v Superman actor. The couple is really looking forward to making things work and dedicating their entire time to their three kids.

The report added that the duo is giving their marriage another try and want their children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, to be happy. They both are also spending time with close family friends and going on vacations.

“There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

Though not much have been revealed by the source, it is added that Alias actress is really happy with the decision to remarry. She will be planning to have a big party for three days.

“Jen feels that she and Ben have been through so much. She wants to shout from the rooftops and celebrate with all their family and friends, so she’s planning a three-day party.”

Meanwhile, Affleck is busy promoting his upcoming movie Justice League, where he is playing the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The film will be directed by Zack Snyder and will release on November 17, 2017.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1]